Fans of the Netflix series Warrior Nun are calling for people to cancel the streaming service after they announced they would not pick up the show for season three.

Based on the comic book character Warrior Nun Areala, the fantasy superhero TV show is about a 19-year-old woman that wakes up in a morgue to a new life to find she is part of an ancient order tasked with fighting demons on Earth.

The series, first launched in 2020, was met with positive reviews from critics and audiences alike.

Sign up for our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

The second season was released in November 2022 much to the anticipation of fans, it debuted with 26.2 million hours spent viewing.

But the stats didn't seem to matter as Netflix announced they had cancelled the show.

Now Warrior Nun fans are calling for the streaming platform to bring back the show, or face cancelled subscriptions.

@mattliptoncomic

By Wednesday afternoon, #CancelNetflix was trending on Twitter due to the number of fans calling for Warrior Nun to be renewed.













@DerpSwan









@albadict

One fan, Sarah Manning, even started an online petition to renew Warrior Nun for season three which surpassed 30,000 signatures.

"Warrior Nun is truly a rare show. It flawlessly blends an interesting plot, punchy action sequences, detailed world-building, complex characters, commentary on the blurred line between science and religion together to create an incredible fantasy show," Manning wrote.

Manning added that the show represented sapphic relationships as the main character has a relationship with another woman.

@zenaismail_

@RainbowMoonsun

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.

