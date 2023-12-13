TV
Brooklyn Nine-Nine, NBC
Millions of comedy fans woke up on Wednesday (December 13) to the sad news that actor Andre Braugher had died at the age of 61.
He had a long and varied career across film and TV, but he was perhaps best known for his performance as Captain Holt in Brooklyn Nine Nine.
Braugher had a background in stage acting, with a long list of Shakespearean roles, and he brought a gravitas to proceedings that made him perfect for the character of Captain Raymond Holt – bringing to life an inspiring leader that his team would always rally for and work hard to earn his respect.
He also brought a sensibility as dry as the Gobi desert to the role across eight seasons, with flourishes of joy and capriciousness that made him one of the most enigmatic presences in any comedy series of the past 20 years.
Fans have been posting tributes and sharing their favourite Captain Holt clips from the series following the sad news – here are some of Braugher best moments that viewers have been remembering fondly since the news broke.
Eating a marshmallow
Velvet Thunder
"If I had a son and he turned out like you..."
"Yas queen"
"She's a b****"
"Nothing is OK"
Face off with arch-enemy Captain Wuntch
Every now and then, Holt would get involved in his team's silliness too
Ice cream
"Bone!"
"Everything is garbage"
The full bull pen
Trying something new
"Every time someone steps up and says who they are, the world becomes a better, more interesting place"
"I'm a human male"
Too many moments to mention
