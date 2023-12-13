Andre Braugher’s final appearance in Brooklyn Nine-Nine following death

Following the news of Andre Braugher's death aged 61, Brooklyn Nine-Nine fans are remembering the legacy he left behind as the show's no-nonsense Captain Holt.

Holt remained in the much-loved NBC show until its final episode in September 2021, where he even finally cracked a joke and had a laugh with Andy Samberg's character, Detective Jake Peralta.

Braugher died following a 'brief illness', and the cast have paid tribute on social media.

