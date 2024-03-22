Psychic predicts Louis Walsh will win Celebrity Big Brother

Celebrity Big Brother 2024 will draw to a close this evening after weeks of having viewers in a chokehold. But, there's one person who has arguably kept the show alive for his serious tea-spilling, controversial takes and, as some fellow contestants would put it, "lazy" behaviour: Louis Walsh.

Ahead of tonight’s final, celebrity astrologer and psychic Inbaal Honigman has revealed her predictions for what viewers will see based on tarot card readings.

Speaking on behalf of Fruity Slots, Inbaal says the tarot cards divide the finalists into two different groups, the ones who would "like to win", and the ones who are "happy to have played and lasted until the end".

Walsh and Strictly Come Dancing's Nikita Kuzmin both received fire cards, showing their "passion" for the show and how they "really want to win" tonight.

Walsh's card, the Fiery 7 of Wands, makes it clear his goal has "always been to win" and will "fight off opponents" to make sure that happens tonight.

"The Tarot cards divide the Celebrity Big Brother finalists into two groups - the ones who would quite like to win, and the ones who are just happy to have played and lasted till the end," she continued, explaining that in mysticism, they tend to follow the four classical elements: Earth, Air, Fire and Water.

"Earth is practical, Air is idealistic, Fire is passionate and Water is emotional," she said. "Two housemates got Fire cards from the Tarot - Louis and Nikita. They're passionate about the game, they're competitive and really want to win."

"Three housemates get Water cards from the Tarot - Fern, David and Colson. They're emotionally driven, guided by their feelings and are thrilled to have had a unique experience in entering the house at all."

Walsh's Tarot reading suggested that "he's been focused on walking out the victor".

This Tarot card doesn't just speak of victory - it talks of fighting off opponents. If Louis had to throw another housemate under the bus during the final, he wouldn't hesitate for a second. His glee at winning will be unmistakable," Inbaal suggested.

Elsewhere, Fern Britton, David Potts and Colson Smith were given water cards, which reveals how "thrilled" they are to have been part of the programme at all.

She weighs in further on what the cards explain about the celebs’ experiences on the show, and believes Fern, who has been embroiled in a feud with fellow housemate Nikita, "wouldn't change a thing" about her time on Celebrity Big Brother.

"Fern gets the Watery 10 of Cups Tarot card, which says that her goal is, and always has been, to have an unusual, rewarding experience," Inbaal said.

"She wanted to stretch herself and step out of her comfort zone, and not do or say anything too cringey," she continued. "This Tarot card speaks of deep satisfaction - it reveals the universal truth that, win or lose, tomorrow is a new day. If Fern had to do it all again, she wouldn't change a thing."





