Bridgerton actress, Charithra Chandran, says she is “so proud” to represent the 50,000 South Asian people who were living in the UK in 1814 - the period in which the newly-released second season of the show is set.
"We don't address England's difficult past with India," the newcomer said. "You're representing all of the South Asians in England right now...making sure that they feel seen, and like they're important in this country."
Bridgerton season 2 is streaming on Netflix now.
