Claudia Winkleman's hair has become an internet meme thanks to the Traitors

Claudia Winkleman is the host of the most talked about TV programmes of the year, The Traitors – and as has the tendency to do, her hair has stolen the show.

Twitter has been taken over by viewers talking about the addictive series, but there’s a growing legion of fans who are only interested in discussing the presenter's signature look.

Winkleman’s style has become synonymous with her fringe over the years, starring in adverts for Head and Shoulders in that time.

In fact, it’s become something of a national treasure all of its own – and it’s become one of the biggest talking points on the show ahead of the finale.

Fans have been talking about it for weeks on social media.





























The Traitors has become one of the most popular programmes of 2022 after debuting while the World Cup was on. It sees contestants are divided into “traitors” and “faithfuls”.



Faithfuls are kept in the dark about the identity of their enemies, and the traitors choose which players they want to murder as the series goes on. The faithfuls, meanwhile, select who they want to banish.

When the competition ends, the few remaining players will share the prize pot if they are all faithful – but if there is still an undetected traitor among them, the traitor walks away with all the cash.

The presenter's hair has achieved a status all of its own

Viewers knew they were in for a rollercoaster watch from the very first episode, when Winkleman booted off two contestants before they even began playing the game.

The host instructed them to line up in order from who they thought was least to most likely to win the competition. Amos, a 30-year-old doctor from north London, and Kieran, a 42-year-old solutions consultant from Hertfordshire, decided to place themselves as the least likely to triumph.

That was a mistake, as Winkleman swiftly informed them: “Every decision you make has a consequence. Every single one. So, you two, you think you’re going to lose. “I’m going to take you at your word. So, I’m afraid it’s goodbye. I’d like you to leave the grounds immediately.

