Off Campus season 2: Everything we know so far as lead couple confirmed

Off Campus is the show on everyone's lips and For You pages, as the first season of the book-to-TV hockey romance landed on Prime Video earlier this month, with viewers already pumped for season two.

Based on the bestselling book series by Elle Kennedy, Off Campus "follows an elite ice hockey team, and the women in their lives, as they grapple with love, heartbreak, and self-discovery—forging deep friendships and enduring bonds while navigating the complexities that come with transitioning into adulthood."

The first season, which dropped on May 13, follows the budding romance between songwriter Hannah Wells (Ella Bright) and Briar University’s all-star hockey athlete Garrett Graham (Belmont Cameli) who agree to fake-date so Hannah can make another guy, musician Justin Kohl (Josh Heuston) jealous, and in exchange, she helps tutor Garrett. But the deal eventually leads to feelings being caught in an “opposites attract” romance between the two.

Courtesy of Prime Video

But it isn't the only romance in the season, as we later see Hannah and Garrett's best friends Allie Hayes (Mika Abdalla) and Dean Di Laurentis(Stephen Kalyn) begin a casual relationship, although not without its drama as viewers will know from what happened at the end of season one.

Dean and Allie confirmed to be lead couple for S2

Liane Hentscher/Prime

It has since been confirmed Dean and Allie will be the central couple for season two, whose romance is based on The Score, the third book in Elle Kennedy's Off Campus book series with the show swapping the order.

Like how Dean and Allie's romance was introduced in season one, the second season will see the introduction of India Fowler as Grace Ivers, the love interest of John Logan (Antonio Cipriano), who are the couple of the second book The Mistake.

“We are so excited to continue Allie and Dean’s story as our primary romance of Season 2 after kickstarting their romance in Season 1,” series creator Louisa Levy said in a statement.

“But if you fell in love with Hannah and Garrett, don’t worry — they will still be an integral part of our robust ensemble. We’re looking forward to telling the next chapter of everyone’s story. There’s a lot for fans to look forward to!”

What happened with Dean and Allie in S1?

Liane Hentscher/Prime

In season one, we saw how sparks flew between the two at the Halloween party where Allie dressed as J-Lo and Dean as Maverick from Top Gun danced to J-Lo's song On the Floor, which has since gone viral as a result of the show's popularity.

At that time, Allie had a boyfriend but when she breaks up with Sean, as she wants to be an actress and doesn't want to move with him to Vermont after college. She confides in Deans about this who tells her... and Dean revealed he's never had a girlfriend as he's the "casual sex guy" comparing himself to Six Flags. Dean then proceeds to put his number in Allie phone, telling her to call him but Allie changed his name in her contacts to "DO NOT CALL" with red alarm bell emojis.

After Drunk Shakespeare we then see Allie still sad about her breakup with Sean, and gives in, deciding to call Dean, and the pair hook up for the first time. This wasn't the last as they even roadtripped back home for Thanksgiving met up in Dean's New York apartment over the holidays. Although Allie gets spooked after Dean's video call with his friends as she doesn't want anyone finding out about them and leaves.

Nevertheless,, sparks continue to fly between the pair, but to keep things casual, Allie sets an assignment for them both to sleep with other people and to call her when it's done. We then see her hookup with a stranger she meets at Carter St. James, however, Dean is having problems hooking up with other girls and comes to the realization that he likes Allie.

In the final episode, we see Dean tell Allie how he really feels, much to Allie's surprise as she reveals that she has completed their assignment. At the same time, her hook up Carter St. James coincidentally enters the diner - uh-oh...

Only, we soon find out his name isn't actually Carter St. James (Charlie Evans), as a surprised and hurt Dean asks Allie if he's the stranger she slept with which she confirmed.

Dean then asks Carter what he's doing here to which Carter said he heard Dean's team needed saving, turns out John Logan called him up. After some words are exchanged, a fight then kicks off between Dean and Carter.

The big twist is that Carter St. James isn't his name, his real name is Hunter Davenport, Dean's high school hockey rival.

It will be interesting to see the fallout from all the drama in season two.

When will Off Campus S2 come out?

Courtesy of Prime Video

A release date for Off Campus season two has not been confirmed yet by Prime Video, but it is reported filming for the new season will commence on June 1, 2026 in Canada, through to September.

For context, season one began filming on June 1 of 2025 and wrapped by October the same year and then was released in May 2026, and so if we had to predict season two of Off Campus may come out around May 2027 - but again, nothing has been confirmed, as of the time of writing.

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