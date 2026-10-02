Sony has confirmed huge free updates are coming to PlayStation games that run on base PS5 consoles to upscale image quality, making them look much more clear and sharp.

PS5 Pro consoles have PSSR, which stands for PlayStation Spectral Super Resolution. It's an AI library that analyses game images pixel by pixel as it upscales them.

Now QSSR (Quick Spectral Super Resolution) has been announced by Sony for base PS5 consoles.

Although it's not as powerful as PSSR, it means people who own a base PS5 console can enjoy the benefits of similar technology which makes the games they play look much better.

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Marvel's Wolverine and Ghost of Yotei are the first two titles to benefit from this technology. Both have already been patched and the latest update offers base PS5 players QSSR as an additional graphics option.



Mike Fitzgerald, head of technology at Insomniac Games which developed Marvel's Wolverine, said: "QSSR adds more pixel-level clarity and stability to our environments, bringing out extra detail amidst the busy streets of Madripoor, the dense alleyways of Shinjuku and many other areas across Logan's epic journey.

"It's a perfect companion to the launch of Marvel's Wolverine and it brings a great taste of the PS5 Pro experience to our players on PS5."

Jasmin Patry, lead rendering engineer at Sucker Punch Games which developed Ghost of Yotei, added: "At Sucker Punch, we're excited to bring QSSR to Ghost of Yotei players so that they can experience the world we've created with even more clarity and detail.

"QSSR excels at resolving the fine details in our characters and environments and does so with a level of temporal stability that hasn't been possible on the PS5 console until now.

"We've long wished that all PS5 players could experience the incredible image quality that PSSR brings to PS5 Pro and QSSR is a positive step towards that goal."

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Sony confirmed QSSR will be offered broadly to all PlayStation developers.



With GTA 6 being marketed as "plays best on PlayStation", could QSSR be seen in Rockstar Games' upcoming Grand Theft Auto, as well as utilising PSSR on PS5 Pro? Time will tell.

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