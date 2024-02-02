Disney Plus users left fuming after new policy is introduced

Disney Plus is the latest streaming platform to follow in the footsteps of Netflix and its crackdown on account sharing.



Despite causing backlash among subscribers, Netflix's tighter rules worked in its favour after reportedly welcoming 13 million new users towards the end of 2023.

Back in August 2023, Disney's CEO Bob Iger shared that the company was looking into "ways to address accounts sharing" with plans to "roll out strategies to drive monetisation sometime in 2024."

Then, reports suggested that customers in Canada received a notice that it would begin on 1 November 2023.

No further information has been shared about Brits or US users as of yet.

Meanwhile, Disney-owned platform Hulu will also be "adding limitations on sharing your account outside of your household" come March 14, according to CNN.

"You agree not to impersonate or misrepresent your affiliation with any person or entity, including using another person’s username, password or other account information, or another person’s name or likeness, or provide false details for a parent or guardian," the agreement term allegedly said.

It didn't take long for X/Twitter users to latch on to the news and share their takes.

"Thank you for banning password sharing, I'm going to save so much money cancelling all of my subscriptions. F*** all of you greedy corporations because you know where the money isn't going? to your employees," one person said, while another added: "@DisneyPlus and @hulu - the greed is sooo real. Some of people share passwords w retired, homebound parents to help them save a little money. Life is tough out here; corporate greed is such a bad look."

Meanwhile, a third wrote: "I get you got our trying to make money to cover the lose the parks had with Covid but some people password share with family because they know they can’t afford it and know over the air tv is gone so only real way to watch is your guys platform or cable."





















Indy100 has contacted Disney+ for comment



