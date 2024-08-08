Disney Plus is set to crackdown on password sharing

Disney Plus users will no longer be able to share their password with people outside their household, as the streamer is set to clamp down on the practice.

This change will kick off “in earnest” this September, Disney CEO Bob Iger said in an earnings call on Wednesday (August 7).

Hugh Johnston, Disney's chief financial officer added: "Password-sharing is just starting to roll out. That's also going to be helpful in terms of driving growth. We've announced pricing and we feel good with all of the value that we're providing to consumers."

Back in February, the company announced that password sharing would be rolled out, then in June a "few countries" saw the launch of paid sharing.

News of this change didn't go down well with users, who took to social media to complain.

"Thank you for banning password sharing, I'm going to save so much money cancelling all of my subscriptions. F*** all of you greedy corporations because you know where the money isn't going? to your employees," one person said at the time.

"I wish these streaming services would realize that not every family lives in the same household," another person wrote.

“We’ve had no backlash at all to the [paid sharing] notifications that have gone out and to the work that we’ve already been doing," Iger said.

But there has been no confirmation as to what this costs customers.

This latest move comes after its competitor Netflix introduced paid sharing where customers are charged an additional $7.99 per month to add another person to their account.

Despite the online backlash from this change, Netflix saw a surge in subscriptions reportedly welcoming 13 million new users towards the end of 2023.

In addition to this, Disney Plus, Hulu and ESPN customers can also expect a price increase from October.

