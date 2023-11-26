Warning: This article contains spoilers for the Doctor Who special, "The Star Beast".

For many Doctor Whofans, Saturday night felt like a blast from the past as David Tennant and Catherine Tate reprised their roles as The Doctor and Donna Noble respectively in the first of three 60th anniversary specials, “The Star Beast” – a Russell T Davies episode which has seen the returning showrunner praised for a storyline involving a trans character.

As viewers wondered how Donna would take another trip in the Tardis (given the last time we saw her, she had her mind wiped to avoid her head burning up with Time Lord knowledge, and her family were given the warning not to have her remember her time with the Doctor or she would die), we later learned Donna’s trans daughter Rose – played by Heartstopper star Yasmin Finney – would play a part in resolving the metacrisis.

When the Doctor and Donna were trapped inside the evil Beep the Meep’s spaceship as it planned to turn London into a fiery inferno, Tennant’s 14th Doctor was forced to undo the mind wipe which kept Donna safe in order to save the world once more.

One of the trigger words for this happened to be one word Donna had trouble saying the last time she was the DoctorDonna: ‘binary’ – a word which Davies plays around with by having Rose be non-binary.

Donna had passed the metacrisis down to Rose, whose Time Lord energy was switched on the same time as Donna’s, meaning the whole Doctor/Donna problem was a lot less serious than the Doctor feared.

And when the Meep’s plan was foiled, both Donna and Rose expelled the Time Lord parts of themselves and the metacrisis was resolved. Nice.

Elsewhere in the episode, we also saw Rose’s grandmother (and Donna’s mum) Sylvia struggle to get to grip with Rose’s pronouns (but try her best), Donna offering to sort out some transphobic bullies at Rose’s school, and Rose remind the Doctor that he should ask what the Meep’s pronouns are (the definite article, if you were wondering).

And Doctor Who fans on Twitter/X absolutely loved the “superb” trans representation:

According to TV critic Scott Bryan, Russell T Davies said of Finney’s casting: “The parent of a trans son came up [at the screening] and hugged me in tears, crying, because knowing his son would be that happy at seeing that episode, and that’s the territory I want to be in.

“That’s the joy I want to be in. Tears of joy.”

