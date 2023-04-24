Tucker Carlson was not the only US TV host to leave their channel today

Don Lemon and CNN have parted ways after 17 years.

Posting on Twitter, the TV host, who joined the network in 2006, and gained fame for criticising Donald Trump during his presidency, said he had been fired, though CNN disputed his version of events.

He wrote:

Sign up to our new free Indy100 weekly newsletter

But CNN said: “Don Lemon’s statement about this morning’s events is inaccurate. He was offered an opportunity to meet with management but instead released a statement on Twitter.”

In a separate statement, the chairman of CNN, Chris Licht, said: “CNN and Don have parted ways. Don will forever be a part of the CNN family, and we thank him for his contributions over the past 17 years. We wish him well and will be cheering him on in his future endeavors.”

Those with their ear to the ground to US media news will be well aware that this is not the only US media story today. Indeed, it follows Tucker Carlson parting ways with Fox News. The network didn't say why Carlson was leaving but in a statement said his last show aired last Friday, and that from now on there will be "an interim show helmed by rotating Fox News personalities until a new host is named.”

What a day for the US media.

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.