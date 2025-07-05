Donald Trump just made one of his most divisive comments ever in public – and that’s quite saying something.

The President has sparked backlash by making ‘hateful’ claims about Democrats, and some critics are claiming it makes him ‘unfit’ to be President of the United States.

Trump spoke about Democrats not voting for the "Big, Beautiful Bill" while appearing in front of a crown in Des Moines, Iowa.

"They hate Trump, but I hate them too. You know that? I really can't stand them. Because I believe they hate our country,” Trump said.









An account called Really American posted the clip and wrote: “In a shocking moment, Trump declares that he is unable to be a President to ALL Americans, as he hates Democrats. ‘They hate Trump, but I hate them too. I really do, I hate them. I can’t stand them.’

“What a small, hateful man.”

The comments sparked much debate online, with people criticising Trump for such divisive rhetoric.

“What is he, a 6 year old?” one Twitter/X user wrote.

“Honestly this is as reprehensible as it gets,” another added.

“Imagine a sitting president telling his country he hates half of them,” one more said.

A user hit out at Trump’s comments, saying: “This man is not fit or suited to be President. Sane adults in positions of authority do not talk this way. A President is elected to be president of ALL THE PEOPLE whether he ‘likes’ them or not”.



Another user on Instagram wrote: "Trump saying he hates Democrats. Yes, the President of our country just flat out said he hates half the population. What a great way to unite us all."



A user commented: "Is it not meant to be the presidents job to love all of his people and treat them all equally."

Trump was speaking after the "Big, Beautiful Bill" passed with a thin but steady 218-214 margin. The legislation features sweeping cuts to Medicaid and nutrition assistance programmes.

It also extends the 2017 tax cuts and includes funding for 10,000 new Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents and 3,000 Border Patrol agents.

