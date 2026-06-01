How did Euphoria season 3 finale pay tribute to Angus Cloud?

*Warning: Spoilers ahead for the Euphoria S3 finale*

The Euphoria season 3 finale aired last night (May 31), where there was a touching tribute to the late Angus Cloud.

The actor who played Fezco O'Neill in the HBO drama series, passed away in 2023 at the age of 25 from accidental drug overdose.

Those who have been watching the latest season will know, that Cloud's character Fezco lives on in the show with characters mentioning how Fezco is serving time in prison as we see Rue (Zendaya) talk on the phone with him.

In the season finale, an injured Rue wakes up after crashing at Ali's (Colman Domingo) and sees a TV news report about a manhunt underway due to inmate escaping from a correctional facility.

Rue finds out that Fez actually used parkour to escape prison - like we hear her talking to him about this plan in a previous episode.

She then tells Ali she has to go an get him, “I promised him that if he ever got out, I would go pick him up. I have to go.”

HBO

Rue gets in a car and drives, where there's a reference to the first season where Rue visits Fez’s convenience store, which is all boarded up and abandoned.

It then cuts to a scene with Fezco and Rue in a field together, laughing, drinking and smoking as they embrace one another and look out at the view.

Devastatingly, we learn this is all a dream and that the Percocet pills Rue took, given to her by Alamo (Adewale Akinnouye-Agbaje) were laced with fentanyl which poisoned and killed her, with Ali discovering her lifeless body on his sofa.

The footage used of Cloud and Zendaya was a reel of test shot footage recorded almost seven years ago, creator and show runner Sam Levinson revealed.

"It's footage that never made it into the show," he told Esquire. "I thought, oh, it'd be great to use that footage and just see him again - see the two of them."

Fans of the show were pretty emotional seeing Cloud as Fezco with Zendaya as Rue on their screens.

One person said, "The Fez and Rue flashback made me sob."









"The Rue and Fez scene I wanna cry so bad," a second person wrote.









A third person added, "ANGUS CLOUD AS FEZCO IN THE EUPHORIA SEASON FINALE WTF"









A fourth person reacted, "I am sick to my stomach."





"I didn’t even realize at first, but this scene is basically Rue and Fez together in heaven.That’s actually heartbreaking," a fifth person commented.

The season 3 finale of Euphoria is now available to watch on HBO Max.



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