Angus Cloud's family has released the audition tape that led to his role as Fezco in Euphoria, to remember him following his passing.

"It really captures my son's extraordinary spirit", his mum wrote alongside the clip on Facebook.

In the video, Cloud is acting like his usual laidback-self, describing himself to the casting agent as 'goofy' and 'engaging in any random spontaneous activity' - like the time he broke into San Francisco zoo and wound up in a kangaroo cage.

The actor passed away on 31 July at home in Oakland, California.

