Euphoria season 3 finale: Who lives and dies?

Warning: Major spoilers ahead

Well, that's it. Euphoria Sundays are officially over, and season 3 has come to a rather explosive close.

Fans have waited four years for season 3, and despite the absence of some much-loved faces including Barbie Ferreira's Kat, and Angus Cloud's Fez, the reviews for the newest episodes have generally been rather positive.

To recap, this season takes place five years after the events of season two, and the group have left high school.

Cassie's (Sydney Sweeney) OnlyFans career took off and subsequently flatlined when she landed a role on LA Nights, forcing her to delete her account. But, unfortunately for her, her new venture would prove unlucrative, after she gets dropped from the show, leaving her with no income at all, all while trying to pay Nate's debts.

Meanwhile, her new, yet estranged husband (played by Jacob Elordi) has seemingly been losing more fingers and toes every episode thanks to the aforementioned eye-watering sum of money he owes. That is, until things come to a head in episode seven, when he's buried underground by his debt collectors with nothing but a pipe to breathe out of - except, a rattlesnake gets to him before Cassie can, marking our first major death of the season.

Maddy (Alexa Demie) is taking her role as an adult model agent more seriously, even convincing Silver Slipper owner Alamo (Adewale Akinnuoye-Agbaje) to let her manage some of his best dancers, enlisting his help when she needs to recoup Nate's debt money for Cassie.

Not only that, but prior to the finale, she's pretty much the only thing standing between Alamo killing Rue ( Zendaya ), who also happens to be relaying information to the police about his operation, to keep herself out of jail; which Maddy appears to accidentally confess.

The finale episode, titled 'In God We Trust', ties up the stories of all the main cast - which, of course, means not everyone gets their happy ending.

HBO

Who dies in the Euphoria season 3 finale?

Laurie: Dies by suicide after the DEA turn up and begin arresting her accomplices

Dies by suicide after the DEA turn up and begin arresting her accomplices Rue: Dies from a fentanyl-laced drug overdose in Ali's house

Dies from a fentanyl-laced drug overdose in Ali's house Alamo: Shot dead by Ali after he confronts him over Rue's death

Who dies in Euphoria season 3?

Prior to the finale, there were a number of deaths in the show.

Nate : Buried alive by Naz and killed after a rattlesnake finds its way into the box

: Buried alive by Naz and killed after a rattlesnake finds its way into the box Naz: Shot by Alamo as Maddy and Cassie attempt to free Nate (who, by this point, is already dead)

Shot by Alamo as Maddy and Cassie attempt to free Nate (who, by this point, is already dead) Paladin : Laurie's beloved bird was poisoned by Alamo's right-hand man, Bishop

: Laurie's beloved bird was poisoned by Alamo's right-hand man, Bishop Tish: Overdoses on fentanyl-laced drugs

All episode of Euphoria are now available to watch on HBO

If you are experiencing feelings of distress and isolation, or are struggling to cope, The Samaritans offer support; you can speak to someone for free over the phone, in confidence, on 116 123 (UK and ROI), email [email protected], or visit the Samaritans website to find details of your nearest branch.If you are based in the USA, and you or someone you know needs mental health assistance right now, call National Suicide Prevention Helpline on 1-800-273-TALK (8255). The Helpline is a free, confidential crisis hotline that is available to everyone 24 hours a day, seven days a week. If you are in another country, you can go to www.befrienders.org to find a helpline near you.

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