Peppa Pig did the conga at Eurovision and Brits aren’t surprised at all

When it comes to Eurovision, you kind of have to accept and embrace the weirdness.

So, when the second semi-final of this year’s contest – taking place in Liverpool, of course, on behalf of Ukraine – decided to bring out Peppa Pig to do the conga, many British viewers weren’t that surprised at all.

The popular children’s character made an appearance shortly after voting opened during Thursday’s show, which eventually saw fan favourites Belgium and Austria go through to Saturday’s grand final, amongst others.

She was also joined by the pop group Scooch, who represented the UK in Finland with “Flying the Flag (For You)” back in 2007.

While Peppa danced away, UK commentators Scott Mills and Rylan Clark revealed the latter’s dressing room had also been taken over by the pig.

“My dressing room was removed today,” said Clark.

“It used to say ‘Rylan’, now it says ‘Peppa the Pig’,” added Mills.

Incredible.

Following Peppa Pig’s appearance, many just accepted the scenes as peak British weirdness, and some noticed Ukrainian host Julia Sanina looked rather bemused by it all:

As the camera cuts back to the presenters, co-presenter Alesha Dixon can be seen telling Sanina that she will “explain it to you later”.

We don’t think it requires any explanation, Alesha…

Others, meanwhile, expressed glee at the show’s credits making clear that Peppa Pig was, in fact, Peppa Pig:

Peppa has since taken to Twitter to confirm she had an “oinktastic time”, which is nice to hear.

