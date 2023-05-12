Peppa Pig did the conga at Eurovision and Brits aren’t surprised at all

When it comes to Eurovision, you kind of have to accept and embrace the weirdness.
So, when the second semi-final of this year’s contest – taking place in Liverpool, of course, on behalf of Ukraine – decided to bring out Peppa Pig to do the conga, many British viewers weren’t that surprised at all.
The popular children’s character made an appearance shortly after voting opened during Thursday’s show, which eventually saw fan favourites Belgium and Austria go through to Saturday’s grand final, amongst others.
She was also joined by the pop group Scooch, who represented the UK in Finland with “Flying the Flag (For You)” back in 2007.
While Peppa danced away, UK commentators Scott Mills and Rylan Clark revealed the latter’s dressing room had also been taken over by the pig.
“My dressing room was removed today,” said Clark.
“It used to say ‘Rylan’, now it says ‘Peppa the Pig’,” added Mills.
Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletter
Incredible.
Following Peppa Pig’s appearance, many just accepted the scenes as peak British weirdness, and some noticed Ukrainian host Julia Sanina looked rather bemused by it all:
\u201cThis is so normal, you just don't understand\n#Eurovision\u201d— \u043c\u0430\u0432\u043a\u0430 \u0441\u0432\u044f\u0442\u043e\u0441\u043b\u0430\u0432\u043a\u0430 \ud83c\udf40\ud83c\uddfa\ud83c\udde6 (@\u043c\u0430\u0432\u043a\u0430 \u0441\u0432\u044f\u0442\u043e\u0441\u043b\u0430\u0432\u043a\u0430 \ud83c\udf40\ud83c\uddfa\ud83c\udde6) 1683836660
\u201cI never thought I would see Peppa Pig leading a conga line on Eurovision but here we are \ud83d\ude02\u201d— Harriet (@Harriet) 1683837596
\u201cWHY IS PEPPA PIG AT EUROVISION\u201d— s\u1d1c\u1d18\u1d07\u0280 \u1d1b\u1d20 (@s\u1d1c\u1d18\u1d07\u0280 \u1d1b\u1d20) 1683814322
\u201cWhy does it look like Peppa Pig is plotting an evil scheme\u201d— Danny \ud83e\udd20 / \ud83c\uddf8\ud83c\uddea\ud83c\udde8\ud83c\uddfe\ud83c\uddec\ud83c\udde7\ud83c\udde9\ud83c\uddf0\ud83c\uddf3\ud83c\uddf4\ud83c\uddf7\ud83c\uddf8 (@Danny \ud83e\udd20 / \ud83c\uddf8\ud83c\uddea\ud83c\udde8\ud83c\uddfe\ud83c\uddec\ud83c\udde7\ud83c\udde9\ud83c\uddf0\ud83c\uddf3\ud83c\uddf4\ud83c\uddf7\ud83c\uddf8) 1683816839
\u201cTwo reactions to seeing Peppa Pig\n\n#Eurovision2023 #Eurovision\u201d— Sardaran Carol Ahmed (@Sardaran Carol Ahmed) 1683836666
\u201cIs that Peppa pig? \n\n#Eurovision #Eurovision2023\u201d— neire \ud83d\udc0d\ud83d\udc3e (@neire \ud83d\udc0d\ud83d\udc3e) 1683836613
\u201cAlright who had Edgar Allan Poe, Boy George and Peppa Pig supergroup on their 2023 bingo card?\u201d— Malcolm Wood (@Malcolm Wood) 1683837385
\u201cyou've not hit your head, it is real, that's actually Peppa Pig.\n\nthat's a real thing that's happening #Eurovision\u201d— Peter Hayes (@Peter Hayes) 1683836622
\u201cGod bless Julia's bemusement at the Peppa Pig Conga Line\u2122 #Eurovision #Eurovision2023\u201d— Ariadne Griffin \ud83e\udd8b (@Ariadne Griffin \ud83e\udd8b) 1683836860
\u201cPeppa Pig World when Boris Johnson leaves.\nhttps://t.co/nhjx9iCCgQ\u201d— The Poke (@The Poke) 1683877200
As the camera cuts back to the presenters, co-presenter Alesha Dixon can be seen telling Sanina that she will “explain it to you later”.
We don’t think it requires any explanation, Alesha…
Others, meanwhile, expressed glee at the show’s credits making clear that Peppa Pig was, in fact, Peppa Pig:
\u201cGood news, Peppa Pig was performed by Peppa Pig. Was worried they might have just had someone in a costume. #Eurovision\u201d— Samuel Draper (@Samuel Draper) 1683840560
\u201c@Eurovision I was wondering who was in the costume and the answer is very satisfying:\u201d— Eurovision Song Contest (@Eurovision Song Contest) 1683836751
Peppa has since taken to Twitter to confirm she had an “oinktastic time”, which is nice to hear.
Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.