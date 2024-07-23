Fake 'And Just Like That' filming notices keep popping up around New York

When TV shows and films are shot on location, notices are shared to inform the public that filming is taking place in the area.

At the moment, the third season of And Just Like Thatis being filmed in New York but it appears some of the "filming notices" spotted aren't quite what they seem...

As the "filming notices" keep appearing that claim to be from "Next Tuesday Productions” might look professional from afar with the date and time but you soon learn it's a parody when you read the "production" details.

Some of the supposed plot points stated on the notices include Carrie (Sarah Jessica Parker) “going on a bad date with Mr Bean and accidentally sends him a nude," to Carrie revealing that "she is Garfield the cat," during a "brunch with the girls".

Another notice read: "After getting hit by a Citi Bike, Carrie retains Fletcher Reede (Jim Carrey) from ‘Liar Liar’ as her lawyer."

As of now, it remains unclear if this is the work of the show marketing department or if there could be a prankster in the midst.

The notices were quickly spotted by passersby and have gone viral on social media.

"WHO is making these fake And Just Like That filming notices," one person asked on X, formerly Twitter.

A second person wrote: "I love you, Next Tuesday productions, whoever you are, for these fake filming notices."

"New season of sex and the city is gonna be wild," someone else posted.

And Just Like That is a Sex And The City spin-off show where we catch up with Carrie Bradshaw (Sarah Jessica Parker), Charlotte York (Kristin Davis) and Miranda Hobbes (Cynthia Nixon) as they experience life and love in their 50s.

Elsewhere, a man explains why Sex and the City 'ruined his penis' and 15 best reactions to Peloton’s genius Mr Big commercial.

How to join the indy100's free WhatsApp channel

Sign up to our free indy100 weekly newsletter

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.

