Mystery fart erupts on The View and it has everyone talking

A bizarre fart noise distracted The View fans on Wednesday (25 January) during a discussion about reports of classified documents found at Mike Pence’s home.

Whoopi Goldberg appeared to point out a spillage to Sara Haines, who instantly jumped off her seat and tried to use her paper to waft it away.

In that moment, a large fart noise erupted as Alyssa Farah Griffin giggled and informed viewers: "We had a little spillage on the other side of the table."

Sara replied "now it's on my pants," while wiping her trousers as Whoopi helped move the spill.

She managed to continue through the awkward encounter and jumped right back into the conversation, joking the classified White House documents process must be "broken" following security breaches.

You can reach your own conclusions at 4:25 below:

Despite the hosts' admirable professionalism, the sound didn't go unnoticed by Twitter who immediately turned to the platform in hysterics.



"I think Whoopi did it," one joked. "They didn't name cushions after her for no reason..."

Meanwhile, one harsh viewer candidly wrote: "So the best thing to come from theview in years and make headlines, is a fart?"

It comes after what the internet dubbed "fart gate" in 2014 when Whoopi let one rip while guest host Ashanti was passionately talking about the flu jab.

Her co-host Rosie O’Donnell then joked: "You know those breakfast burritos, they kill ya!"





WHOOPI GOLBERG FARTS ON THE VIEW www.youtube.com





The actress insisted she was not responsible for the sound, explaining at the time: "There was a sound effect that we had never heard before,"

"I'm thinking, 'Damn, that's weird, what can I do?' Oh, I know! I'm gonna pretend I let a little something go. As a joke.'"

Indy100 reached out to The View for comment.

