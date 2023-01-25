Mike Pence's classified documents interview from 2022 just aged like milk

Classified documents have been found at the home of Mike Pence - but just two months ago in November 2022, he insisted he had no involvement.

In a resurfaced interview, the former vice president sat down with ABC News, when the question around confidential documents was posed to him by David Muir.

"Do you see a reason for anyone to take classified documents with them, leaving the White House?" Muir asked, to which Pence replied: "Well there'd be no reason to have classified documents particularly if they were in an unprotected area."

