Fern Britton's brutal swipe at Ekin Su stuns Celebrity Big Brother fans

Celebrity Big Brother had viewers in a chokehold on Thursday (14 March) after contestants had the task of face-to-face nominations.

The 'Kissing Booth' later turned to tears – with one nomination becoming a social media talking point: TV veteran Fern Britton and former Love Islander Ekin Su.

Ekin first nominated Louis Walsh for being "lazy" before turning the attention to Britton saying they didn't have a "deep" connection and she felt like "she's not interested in me as a housemate."

Britton returned the favour, with what some X/Twitter users called "brutal."

"The name of the second person I wish to nominate is Ekin Su and this is because we’re talking about playing a game," Britton stated. "I have asked you plenty of questions but sometimes the answer hasn’t been enlightening so you’re right, I don’t know much about you so I don’t get you and you don’t get me and that’s fine."



And, just when viewers thought enough was said, Britton continued: "That’s the way it is. I sometimes think you’re wearing a mask and I think you might absorb a lot of people’s personalities very quickly and you’re good at judging situations.

She went on to say that she felt "the danger" and that she didn't know the real Ekin Su.

"That has disappointed me and disturbed me," Britton concluded.

It didn't take long for social media to chime in on the aciton.

"Fern is savagely classy," one viewer responded, while another added: "Fern’s given the politest yet most savage putdown in recent memory."

Meanwhile, a third wrote: "Never thought I’d see the day Fern Britton and Ekin-Su from Love Island have beef."

On Friday (15 March), Ekin-Su, Britton, Louis Walsh, Levi Roots and David Potts all face eviction with two set to be voted out.

