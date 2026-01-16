First look at Sophie Turner as Lara Croft breaks the internet

Prime Video has shared a first look at Sophie Turner as Lara Croft in its upcoming new Tomb Raider TV series and it's completely broken the internet.

In the TombRaider Subreddit, the official PrimeVideo account posted the image and said: "Production on Tomb Raider is now underway. To celebrate, here is the first-look image of Sophie Turner as Lara Croft - taken from a wardrobe test."

This first look shows inspiration has clearly been taken from Croft in the early days of the Tomb Raider games. Tomb Raider as a franchise turns 30 this year and this truly kicks off what's expected to be a big year of new Croft content across both TV and gaming.

Speaking about her role as Croft when further cast members were revealed earlier in January, Turner said: "I've been a long-time fan of Tomb Raider and the character of Lara. She has always felt for me, very emboldened in a male dominated world. She's a fierce female role model!"

She's also previously revealed she has been doing a lot of training in preparation for the role.

There have been loads of comments on the Reddit post and everyone has been pretty much unanimous in their thoughts.

One said: "Credit where credit is due, she looks the part! I also love they went full video game outfit!"

"That's not bad at all," a second agreed. "I didn't really know what to expect from her aesthetically but she definitely looks like she could sass the f*** outta anyone. Now, let's see if they write her right."

A third commented: "Damn - she is recognisable as Lara Croft! Not just from the outfit, but in this photo, the pose and what she 'emanates' is very Lara-like. She looks confident with a bit of sass."

"I'm still in disbelief this is actually happening," a fourth declared. "I thought it would get stuck in development hell and never see the light of the day. I really hope it's a success and we get a few seasons. Sophie looks great and a ton of talented creators behind the scenes. Between the Remasters, old comics getting reprinted, new comic series, the Netflix show, this TV show, Legacy of Atlantis and Catalyst... I really can't fathom being unhappy in this fandom. We are eating GOOD."

And a fifth said: "She kinda looks like Top Cow Comics Lara, I dig it."

