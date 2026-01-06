Tomb Raider: Prime Video TV show cast revealed and fans are absolutely loving it

More of the cast for Prime Video's upcoming Tomb Raider TV show has been officially revealed and fans are absolutely loving it.

It's already been confirmed that Phoebe Waller-Bridge's upcoming series will star Sophie Turner as Lara Croft and Sigourney Weaver said at the UK red carpet for Avatar: Fire and Ash that she is in it too.

Weaver's role has now been officially confirmed along with a whole host of other stars.

There are three canon roles, with Martin Bobb-Semple as Zip (Croft's long-standing tech support and friend), Jason Isaacs as Atlas DeMornay (Croft's uncle) and Bill Paterson as Winston (the family butler).

Weaver is playing one of the new roles in the Tomb Raider universe, as Evelyn Wallis who's a mysterious, high-flying woman keen to exploit Croft's talents.

Other new roles include (in alphabetical order):

Jack Bannon is Gerry (Croft's personal pilot and snack collector)

John Heffernan is David (an exhausted government official who finds himself tangled up in Croft's unusual world)

Celia Imrie is Francine (the Head of Advancement at the British Museum, focused solely on raising funds and glasses of champagne)

Paterson Joseph is Thomas Warner (a senior government official brought in to clean up an almighty mess)

Sasha Luss is Sasha (a fierce, deeply competitive new adversary of Croft's)

Juliette Motamed is Georgia (a devoted by-the-books curator at the British Museum, dedicated to the 'proper' preservation of history)

August Wittgenstein is Lukas (an illegal raider who shares history with Croft in more ways than one).

Speaking about her role as Croft, Sophie Turner said: "I've been a long-time fan of Tomb Raider and the character of Lara. She has always felt for me, very emboldened in a male dominated world. She's a fierce female role model!"

"Tomb Raider boasts a plethora of iconic characters," Phoebe Waller-Bridge added. "I am thrilled to have been able to bring some personal and fan favourites to the screen while also introducing a few new rascals of our own to the mix. This cast is beyond my wildest dreams!"

The announcement was first shared by Prime Video on Reddit and fans have been absolutely loving what they've seen.

One said: "Poor Bill Paterson's getting locked in the freezer then."

A second commented: "The scream I screamed. Ripley AND Lucius? We are spoiled. I have no doubt the other actors are fantastic but those two are a couple of my faves ever so I'm extra excited to see/hear them. I'm also just realising that's Johnson (Paterson Joseph) from Peep Show too. Fantastic actor."

"I'm so excited!" a third exclaimed. "Hopefully a first look at Sophie as Lara will be coming out soon."

A fourth speculated: "I sense that the uncle is going to end up being the real villain and mastermind..."

And a fifth said: "CELIA F****** IMRIE! After her stint on The Traitors, she's a f****** ICON!"

