Fox News host Rachel Campos-Duffy accidentally implied that former President Donald Trump tried to bribe Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky when defending a statement she made on Fox & Friends this past week.

It began on Sunday's episode of the show, when Campos-Duffy and co-hosts, Will Cain and Pete Hegseth said Vice President Kamala Harris believes Ukraine is part of Nato because the Vice President misspoke during a speech.

“The United States stands firmly with the Ukrainian people in defense of the Nato alliance," Vice President Harris said, implying that Ukraine is part of Nato, which it is not.

"We all make a mistake here and there but that's pretty decisive of a mistake," Campos-Duffy said. "Honestly, if I was Zelensky right now I would think 'I wish Trump was in charge or I wish some other president was in charge.'"

Campos-Duffy's statement received backlash from journalists and historians on Twitter who said she was "an unbelievable idiot".

In an attempt to justify her statement, Campos-Duffy replied "Obama gave Ukraine blankets. Trump gave them weapons. He used that as leverage to try to get [Zelensky] to expose the proven Biden family corruption in Ukraine." Biden administration slowed down weapons to Ukraine & only ramped it up AFTER the invasion that his weak presidency invited"



This is not true, Obama's administration provided $100 million in aid to Ukraine but did not supply lethal weapons.

However, the key focus of Campos-Duffy's tweet was a potential admission that Trump used military aid 'as leverage'.

In 2019, Trump was accused of abusing his power by allegedly withholding military aid to Ukraine unless Ukrainian President Zelensky opened an investigation into President Biden's son, Hunter Biden, who served on the board of a Ukrainian gas and oil company. Although no corruption was able to be found.

