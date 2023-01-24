George Santos trolled by drag queen after comedian criticism backfires

It’s unclear if George Santos knows what a read is but he was surely on the receiving end of one by drag queen Trixie Mattel.

Monday night, Santos, 34, took to Twitter to criticise comedian Jon Lovtiz’s impersonation of him on The Tonight Show.

“I have now been enshrined in late night TV history with all these impersonations, but they are all TERRIBLE so far,” Santos wrote.

“Jon Lovtiz is supposed to be one of the greatest comedians of all time and that was embarrassing- for him not me! These comedians need to step their game up.”

Lovtiz’s impersonation included dressing up as Santos and making exaggerated lies about his life and family, like that he’s the Prime Minister of Isreal in his spare time and he is Goldman Sachs.

And it seems Trixie Mattel, whose real name is Brian Firkus, found Santos’ criticism unfair as the drag queen responded to Santos with, “maybe the source material was weak.”

The New York congressman wasn’t going to take the sassy remark without a fight as he insulted Trixie Mattel’s “weak acting skills.”

Getting into a Twitter argument with a drag queen while you’re being accused of being a drag queen? Well, now you’re just asking for it, Santos.

Trixie Mattel responded with a sentence Santos is quite familiar with.

“I am not an actor! I was young and I had fun at a festival!”

The line is something Santos used to defend himself after he was accused of being a drag queen in Brazil named Kitara Ravache when a photo of Santos surfaced online.

Santos claimed he was “not a drag queen” and was “young” and “had fun at a festival.”

In a final clap-back, Santos responded, “It’s all good! I won my race against the fan favorite too." A reference to Trixie Mattel's time on RuPaul's Drag Race.

The Twitter spat generated buzz on the social media platform where people joked about the back-and-forth.









Meanwhile, Lovtiz thanked Santos for the "review and advice" on his impression saying, "You’re right! I do need to step my game up! My pathological liar character can’t hold a candle to you!"

