Was George Santos a drag queen in Brazil?

Republican congressman George Santos has denied reports of taking part in drag pageants over a decade ago.

Santos described the accusations as "categorically false" in an angry tweet posted on Thursday (19 January).

It read: "The most recent obsession from the media claiming that I am a drag Queen or “performed” as a drag Queen is categorically false.

"The media continues to make outrageous claims about my life while I am working to deliver results."

He added: "I will not be distracted nor fazed by this."

It comes after two supposed drag acquaintances told Reuters that Santos competed in Brazilian beauty pageants 15 years ago.

One performer claimed that the congressman was "cross-dressing in 2005", before competing in his first Rio beauty pageant "three years later."

They told the publication that Santos was a "poor" drag queen, wearing a little black dress. They then suggested he returned back to Niteroi "with a lot of money".

"He's changed a lot, but he was always a liar. He was always such a dreamer," the performer told the outlet.

A second alleged he participated in drag queen beauty pageants and aspired to be Miss Gay Rio de Janeiro.

Santos, the first openly gay party member elected to the House of Representatives, has backed Florida's controversial "Parental Rights in Education" bill.

The law, also known by critics as "don't say gay", prohibits classroom discussion of sexual orientation and gender identity.

Responding to criticism in October of his support for the law, Santos told USA Today: "I am openly gay, have never had an issue with my sexual identity in the past decade, and I can tell you and assure you, I will always be an advocate for LGBTQ folks."

