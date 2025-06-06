Is there going to be a season 4 of Ginny & Georgia? Here’s what we know

Warning: This article contains spoilers for Ginny & Georgia

Ginny & Georgia season 3 is here, and as we prepare to spend the entire weekend binge-watching the next instalment of the unconventional mother-daughter-duo on Netflix, we’re already asking questions about when and if there’s going to be a season 4.

To recap your mind, season 3 is focused on the time after Georgia (Brianne Howey) got arrested at her own wedding for the murder of Cynthia’s husband Tom, just as Paul found out all about her dubious past, and sweet 10-year-old Austin (Diesel La Torraca) shoots his dad in the arm after Gil (Aaron Ashmore) attacks Georgia in her kitchen. You know, the usual stuff.

As she awaits trial, Ginny (Antonia Gentry) deals with the aftermath of her mother now being an even bigger name on the lips of her school peers, and even her friends begin to question Georgia’s guilt.

What’s more, this season touches on some really important topics, including Ginny undergoing an abortion when she unexpectedly falls pregnant at 16 - in scenes that are being praised online for shedding light on the “realism” of such experiences.

Strap in, because we’re about to talk about the ending.

With the whole world watching Georgia’s trial and waiting to see if she gets sent to jail for murder, the biggest “did that just happen?” moment comes when Georgia’s son, Austin (Diesel La Torraca), takes the stand and seemingly admits to witnessing Tom Fuller’s (Vincent Legault) murder - but ends up pinning it on Gil instead. That is exactly the type of move the son of Georgia would pull, given that she previously framed him for embezzlement in a bid to escape with her children.

- YouTube www.youtube.com

The usual cast, including Antonia Gentry (Ginny), Brianne Howey (Georgia), Scott Porter (Paul), and Sara Waisglass (Maxine) all returned for season three.

“When we had to develop the storyline for Season 2, we knew exactly what we wanted Season 3 to be. Georgia needed to kill someone, and she needed to kill someone in Wellsbury, Massachusetts,” show creator Sarah Lampert told Tudum last season. “We had to break Georgia”, she adds.

It’s not the only bombshell at the end of the show either, as Georgia is spotted drinking milk from the carton - something she only does when she’s pregnant. The question is, will it be Paul or Joe’s baby?

So now that Georgia’s off the hook, will there be a season 4 of Ginny & Georgia?

You didn’t think they were going to leave it there, did you?

Season 4 was confirmed back in February with an Instagram snap of the writer’s room in full swing.

“First day of the season 4 writer’s room!!! Based on today alone season 4 is going to be a RIDE”, the caption read.

There’s no clues yet as to where the story could go, however, Brianne Howey says this may not be the last we’ve seen of Gil, teasing: “Look, the last time Georgia framed Gil, we thought that was the last time we were going to see him, and then he got out — so I would imagine there’s more to the story.”

We’re ready when you are, Netflix.

