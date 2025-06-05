Is Ginny & Georgia season 3 out? Fate of season 4 already confirmed by Netflix

Two years after season two came, dropped a number of bombshells, then left on a cliff-hanger, it's almost time for Ginny & Georgia season 3 - and it couldn't come soon enough.

Cast your mind back to 2023, and season two of the Netflix hit ended with Georgia being arrested at her own wedding for the murder of Cynthia's husband Tom, and we're still waiting for answers on whether she'll get off lightly or not.

Plus, while all that's going on, Ginny herself has ended up in the spotlight because of Georgia's alleged crime, causing even more friction with the rest of her family, including Zion, and Paul.

"Everyone at school is looking at me like I'm in the circus", Ginny is heard saying in the trailer, as Georgia steps out of a car for court in a not-totally-unexpected power outfit, complete with sunglasses.

She's later spotted in the bathtub, complete with ankle monitor. Oh how we've missed her.

The usual cast, including Antonia Gentry (Ginny), Brianne Howey (Georgia), Scott Porter (Paul), and Sara Waisglass (Maxine), will all be returning for season 3.

Watch the full trailer here:

Is Ginny & Georgia season 3 already out on Netflix?

Yes! Ginny & Georgia season 3 premiered on Netflix on 5 June, with all 10 episodes dropping at the same time. The show lands on the streaming platform at 3 a.m. ET/midnight PT, or 8am BST.

Is there a Ginny & Georgia season 4?

Netflix officially renewed Ginny & Georgia for a fourth season in May 2023, alongside its Season 3 renewal.

On 24 February 2025, it was confirmed that work had begun on the 4th season, despite season 3 not yet being out.

"First day of the season 4 writer’s room!!! Based on today alone season 4 is going to be a RIDE", the Instagram post read.

If you need us, we'll be in front of the TV.

