The pyramids are some of the most fascinating structures on Earth, and new light keeps being shone on the wonders of the ancient world.

However, one lesser known ‘pyramid’ is hidden away in the Amazon rainforest, and it’s intrigued experts for decades.

Cerro El Cono is one of the most striking structures you’re likely to find anywhere. It measures 400 metres tall – but the thing that makes it especially remarkable is the Peruvian jungle surrounding it, which is flat by comparison.

Given the dramatic appearance of Cerro El Cono, it’s only natural that it’s sparked a great deal of intrigue [via LiveScience ].

Some have speculated that the structure is an ancient volcano, while others have claimed it could be a rock formation that sits out above the rest of the landscape.

There is, however, another theory which, as La Republica reports, claims that the Cerro El Cono is actually the ruins of a pyramid built by ancient indigenous tribes. There is no evidence for this theory.

As the Peruvian publication reports, the site is a notable location for tribes in the area, with some calling the peak an "Andean Apu", which is a mountain god.

However the structure came to be, it’s a fascinating feature in one of the most remote places on Earth.

The true origins of structures of this kind continue to fascinate the scientific community around the world. In fact, in recent times, one paper claimed a layer of the Gunung Padang pyramid in Indonesia was constructed as far back as 25,000 BC – though there has since been doubts as to whether the structure was ever man-made at all .

