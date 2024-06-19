Brits declare Wednesday the official start to the weekend in new study

Brits are now experiencing a humpday hype with an overwhelming amount of people believing the weekend starts on a Wednesday.

Gen Z and millennials believe Mondays and Tuesdays are for early nights and saving money – but as soon as Wednesday hits, they're raring to go.

A staggering 83 per cent of Brits feel a sense of relief when they hit midweek, while a further two-thirds saying Wednesday is the new Friday.

The rise of the Wednesday weekend kick-off is said to be driven by people working from home for the rest of the week (29 per cent) and changes in dating patterns, with Wednesday being the night almost a third of Gen Zs and millennials are most likely to go on a first date or have a date night.

More than a quarter of the study say their socialising habits happen to change on hump day, with Wednesday being the evening they have dinner with friends or venture out to the pub or cinema. They have even gone as far as to suggest Friday and Saturday night socialising is outdated, and people prefer to have the weekend to themselves.

The research from Just Eat inspired them to launch an initiative to bag a bargain on Wednesdays. The famed food delivery service is offering 50 per cent off hundreds of supermarket favourites, from mid-week BBQ meats to fruit and veg.

“Whether it's a spontaneous midweek purchase, or an essential grocery top-up shop - we're making it even easier for people to fulfil their midweek needs with our Half Price Wednesday grocery offer," Victoria Gold, UK&I Marketing Director at Just Eatsaid. "With 50 per cent off hundreds of grocery favourites, customers can get the best value by enjoying discounts across everything from fresh fruit and vegetables to summery picky bits and snacks."

