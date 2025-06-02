Here's every trailer you may have missed at Netflix's TUDUM

Netflix hosted their yearly TUDUM event on Saturday (May 31) giving fans a glimpse of upcoming arrivals such as Happy Gilmore 2, The Rip, Squid Games, Stranger Things, Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery, Wednesday and WWE to name a few.

In case you missed it, here are all the trailers you might not have seen from the event, including the final season of Stranger Things which will be released in 3 parts on November 26, December 25, and December 31.

Wednesday season 2

First up, 6 minutes of Wednesday season 2 were revealed and it appears the Adams family psychic sister is now hunting serial killers.

Lady Gaga performed a medley of songs at TUDUM, even giving her own version of the iconic Wednesday Adams dance.

Part 1 of season 2 will debut Aug. 6, with Part 2 following Sept. 3.

- YouTube www.youtube.com





Happy Gilmore 2

Happy Gilmore returns to the golfing world on July 25, in an attempt to put his daughter through ballet school.

Almost 30 years after the first film, Adam Sandler's character, clearly yet to discover therapy, smashes his way across the golf course along with some familiar friends and some new faces, including his new caddy, Bad Bunny.

- YouTube www.youtube.com





Frankenstein

The first trailer for Guillermo del Toro's Frankenstein, due out in November, was revealed showing Oscar Isaac as Doctor Frankenstein, however Netflix are keeping fans on the edge of their seat, with Jacob Elordi's performance as the monster mostly under wraps.

- YouTube www.youtube.com





One Piece season 2

The streamer had a helping hand in announcing One Piece season two would be arriving in 2026, say hello to Chopper the latest character in the hit anime adaptation.

- YouTube www.youtube.com





Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery

Fans of the murder mystery movie series Knives Out were treated to a new trailer for Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery as well as a release date of December 12.

The next instalment will star Daniel Craig returning as Beniot Blanc alongside, Josh O'Connor, Glenn Close, Josh Brolin, Mila Kunis, Jeremy Renner, Kerry Washington, Andrew Scott, Cailee Spaeny, Daryl McCormack, and Thomas Haden Church.

- YouTube www.youtube.com





Squid Game season 3

The Squid Game season 3 trailer dropped just in time for its return to Netflix on June 27 for its final season.

The latest trailer gives us a peek into the bloody battle ahead for Gi-hun as he races toward the last round of Squid Game.

- YouTube youtu.be





Which of these shows or movies are you most looking forward to watching?

Why not read...

Sign up for our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

How to join the indy100's free WhatsApp channel

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings