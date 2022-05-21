One of the loveliest shows to come out this year – we’re talking about Netflix’s Heartstopper here, to be completely clear – has been renewed for not just one, but two series, and its huge fanbase are beside themselves with joy.

Based on the hit graphic novels by Alice Oseman, the series following the blossoming gay romance between Nick and Charlie became a massive success for the streaming platform when it was released last month, leaving many wondering if we would see more of the lovestruck teens in the future.

The answer came on Friday, when Netflix tweeted: “To those who have fallen in love with Nick and Charlie, cried watching Alice Oseman’s magical story brought to life, or felt represented for the first time on-screen, I am elated to announce…

“Heartstopper has been renewed for TWO MORE SEASONS!”

Oseman added: “We were overjoyed with the global reaction to Heartstopper and can’t wait to continue the story with two more seasons. Watch this space!

“We put so much love into the making of Heartstopper so to reassemble the team for two more seasons is a dream come true.”

And thus, the internet exploded:

While, of course, release dates for the next two series are yet to be announced, Oseman previously teased that “if we get a season two of Heartstopper, I have PLANS. BIG ASEXUAL PLANS.”

So to be absolutely clear: we cannot wait for more queer joy in the future.

