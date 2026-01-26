Heated Rivalry’s Hudson Williams and Connor Storrie carry Olympic Torch

Heated Rivalry stars Hudson Williams and Connor Storrie served as Olympic torchbearers for Milano Cortina 2026 - and fans are loving this sport-pop culture crossover.



On Sunday (January 25), the two actors, who play rival ice hockey players, Shane Hollander and Ilya Rosanov, in the popular gay romance series, carried the flame on the 49th leg of the torch relay in the late afternoon in the town of Feltre.

Although the Crave series isn't out in Italy on HBO Max (one of the Official Olympic Rights Media Holders) until February, it's clear Heated Rivalry fever has already taken over the country, as dozens of fans could be seen following the actors on their torch relay route.

Sporting the official white, pink and yellow outfits, Williams and Storrie each took their turn as torchbearers, as Williams passed off the flame to Storrie in a moment where they posed together while they smiled and waved enthusiastically to onlookers who lined up on the road.

"Go papi, go papi,” Williams can be heard saying in a video of the moment, and he gave his co-star some words of encouragement.

In an earlier video, Williams can be seen taking it all in as he carried the torch and told the crowd, “This is crazy.”

Since completing their role as Olympic torchbearers, fans of the stars and show have been sharing their enthusiasm and delight at Williams and Storrie completing this side quest.

One person said, "Life is worth living again."









"Connor doing the royal wave. 100% pure class. Our first lady," a second person wrote.









A third person added, "Hudson and Connor going from playing fictional hockey rivals competing at the 2014 Olympics to actually taking part in the 2026 Olympic Torch Relay is a generational run like I’ve never seen before."









"The funniest thing of hudson and connor having so many fans here in italy is the fact the series isn’t even officially out," a fourth person posted.





A fifth person shared, "This is making me feel patriotic for the first time ever."





"THEY LOOK LIKE HUNGER GAMES TRIBUTES," a sixth person reacted.









"In another universe…" a seventh person posted, imagining the actors as their characters.









Another similarly said, "BREAKING: Hockey husbands Shane Hollander and Ilya Rozanov at the torch ceremony for the 2026 Winter Olympics!"













"Do you guys realise how insane the timing of the release of the first season was. In the middle of the nhl season, the finale being released during christmas when so many people had time off, right before the Winter Olympics to make Hudson and Connor be a part of it, what the hell."





One fan at the event shared their interaction with Storrie, writing, "The concept of saying 'I love you' in Russian to an American actor in Italy...and he looked at me...what is life."

"Me rn because one year ago, Connor and Hudson were both waiting for their breakout roles and now they’re torchbearers at the f***ing Olympics and I get to watch it happen live."

"I still can’t believe this is real."

