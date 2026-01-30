How to get your hands on the viral Heated Rivalry Canada fleece

Heated Rivalry fans have shared their excitement as they will soon be able to buy Shane Hollander's Team Canada zip-up fleece as seen in the series.

In the show, ice hockey star Hollander (Hudson William) can be seen sporting the fleece in episodes 2 and 3 during scenes where he's at the 2014 Winter Olympics in Sochi, Russia, representing Canada.

Ever since the series exploded in popularity, so has the demand from fans for the fleece to be released as official merchandise - some have even posted videos of hand making a replica for themselves.

Shane Hollander played by Hudson Williams (centre) wearing the viral Canada fleece in episode 2 of Heated Rivalry. Photograph by Courtesy of HBO Max

Now, Canadian apparel brand Province of Canada has teamed up with Accent Aigu Entertainment, run by the show's creator Jacob Tierney and executive producer Brendan Brady to produce The Fleece.

"We’re releasing the fleece,” read the announcement from the collaborators.

"What started as an Instagram post, and a message to Hanna, Heated Rivalry’s costume designer, quickly turned into a creative conversation with the show’s producers about bringing The Fleece to life," the brand said on their website.

The pricing and release date has not yet been announced, but fans who are interested in purchasing a fleece should sign up to Province of Canada for fleece updates.

As for international shipping, the clothing brand in their FAQs: "Our goal is to make shipping available to as many countries as possible. Sign up using the form above for all shipping related news."

What's more 10 per cent of proceeds from the official version of the fleece will be donated to a LGBTQ+ charity “to be announced at a later date."

Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney is gifted the original fleece

Someone who doesn't have to wait for get their hands on the fleece is Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney who was gifted the original fleece as worn by Williams in the show on the red carpet at the Canadian Media Producers Association’s (CMPA) annual Prime Time conference in Ottawa.

"I've seen a couple of episodes," Carney said. "Don't tell me what happens in the cottage, I gotta see episode five."

Canadian PM Mark Carney (left) wearing the Team Canada fleece gifted by Heated Rivalry actor Hudson Williams (right) AP

When chatting to reporters, William joked "I actually wrote that speech" referring to Carney's speech he gave at the World Economic Forum in Davos last week.

The pair shared a hug and one point Carney held Williams' leg as the posed together for pictures.

On social media, there was a lot of reaction about the Carney and Williams' interaction.

One person said, "Mind you that’s the prime minister of Canada."





A second person shared:

"From signing up for a low budget gay hockey show to wrapping your leg around the waist of the prime minister of canada a few months later sure why not," a third person said, of Williams.





"That is *checks notes* The Prime Minister of Canada Wearing a Heated Rivalry Canada fleece grabbing the leg to pose w Hudson Williams of Heated Rivalry fame On “Shane Hollander Day” (declared by the mayor)," referring to Mayor Mark Sutcliffe declaring that January 29 is officially Shane Hollander Day in Ottawa.





Taking to social media himself, Carney posted a video of himself on the red carpet with Williams and wrote, "Thanks for the fleece, Hudson. I hear these are hard to come by."

Elsewhere from Indy100, Heated Rivalry stars carry Olympic Torch, and Heated Rivalry's Hudson Williams gives season 2 teaser.

How to join the indy100's free WhatsApp channel

Sign up to our free indy100 weekly newsletter

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.