One House of the Dragon character - who had a pretty decent amount of screentime in the first episode of the Game of Thrones prequel - has already got their own spin-off series incoming.

The new Game of Thrones series debuted this week - hitting American TV on Sunday, before dropping on UK streaming and TV on Monday 22.

House of the Dragon tells the tale of a Targaryen succession crisis during the reign of King Viserys Targaryen, over 150 years before Daenerys hit our screens in Game of Thrones.

However, it's no Targaryen from House of the Dragon that will benefit from their own spin-off just yet, but a member of their small council.

Corlys Velaryon, played by Steve Toussaint, occupies a decent chunk of the first episode of the new series and is wedded to a major player in both the backstory of House of the Dragon and the crisis to come (The Dance of the Dragons) - Princess Rhaenys Targaryen: 'The Queen Who Never Was'.

Referred to as 'The Sea Snake', Corlys was thought to be the greatest seafarer ever known - a legendary privateer who travelled the world outside of Westeros, travelling to Essos and even Beyond-The-Wall.

And those voyages will be the basis of an upcoming House of the Dragon prequel (prequel-ception, yes), The Sea Snake - recalling the 'nine voyages' of a younger Velaryon.

In the mythology of the series, House Velaryon also holds the same 'blood of Valeria' as House Targaryen, and Corly's adventures in the past will offer new worlds and narratives for HBO to mine.

George R.R. Martin's world of Westeros has offered plenty of backstory and lore - and it doesn't end on the seas outside of Westeros. Numerous other spin-offs are believed to be in the works including 10,000 Ships (unrelated) which will depict the tale of the legendary Nymeria and her arrival in Westeros, as well as The Hedge Knight - which will showcase the travels of Ser Duncan the Tall and his Targaryen squire - Aegon.

There's plenty more to come from the world of Game of Thrones, so stay tuned. They aren't done yet.

