The first full length House of the Dragon trailer has been revealed, and fans are already saying it looks better than Game of Thrones.

The prequel series tells the story of Rhaenyra and Aegon Targaryen, and is set 200 years before the events of the hugely popular fantasy series.

The new trailer focused on the power struggle at the heart of Westeros, as figures aspire to take control of the Iron Throne.

There’s the usual mix of treachery, plotting and murder – and of course, a few dragons thrown in there for good measure.

It’s based on the George RR Martin novella The Dying of the Dragons, and features an impressive cast.

Matt Smith stars as Daemon Targaryen and Emma D’Arcy as his royal rival Rhaenyra Targaryen. Other cast members include Olivia Cooke as Alicent Hightower, Paddy Considine as Viserys Targaryen, Eve Best as Rhaenys Targaryen, Rhys Ifans as Otto Hightower, and Steve Toussaint as Corlys Velaryon.

The trailer has fans delighted already – and some are already going out on a limb to say it looks better than Game of Thrones.





Could it be bigger and better than GOT? We'll find out next month.

The 10 episode series is set to premiere on HBO Max on 21 August in the US and on Sky Atlantic/NOW in the UK in the early hours of 22 August.

