The first full length House of the Dragon trailer has been revealed, and fans are already saying it looks better than Game of Thrones.
The prequel series tells the story of Rhaenyra and Aegon Targaryen, and is set 200 years before the events of the hugely popular fantasy series.
The new trailer focused on the power struggle at the heart of Westeros, as figures aspire to take control of the Iron Throne.
There’s the usual mix of treachery, plotting and murder – and of course, a few dragons thrown in there for good measure.
It’s based on the George RR Martin novella The Dying of the Dragons, and features an impressive cast.
Matt Smith stars as Daemon Targaryen and Emma D’Arcy as his royal rival Rhaenyra Targaryen. Other cast members include Olivia Cooke as Alicent Hightower, Paddy Considine as Viserys Targaryen, Eve Best as Rhaenys Targaryen, Rhys Ifans as Otto Hightower, and Steve Toussaint as Corlys Velaryon.
The trailer has fans delighted already – and some are already going out on a limb to say it looks better than Game of Thrones.
\u201cHouse Of The Dragon will be a better overall show than Game Of Thrones, it\u2019s just the facts.\u201d— \ud83d\udc09 (@\ud83d\udc09) 1658339540
\u201ctrying to explain people how house of the dragon will be far better than game of thrones because it is based on a completed story\u201d— tahmina (@tahmina) 1658246945
\u201cHouse of the Dragon trailer looks amazing. I hope it's better than GOT season 8\u201d— NPatel \ud83c\uddfa\ud83c\uddf8\ud83c\uddee\ud83c\uddf3\ud83d\udd49 (@NPatel \ud83c\uddfa\ud83c\uddf8\ud83c\uddee\ud83c\uddf3\ud83d\udd49) 1658368216
\u201c| I\u2019m actually excited for House of the Dragon. The show seems ten times better than the whole of Game of Thrones already.\u201d— \u1160 \u1160 BRONZE ARMOR, EERIE MOONLIGHT. (@\u1160 \u1160 BRONZE ARMOR, EERIE MOONLIGHT.) 1658337830
\u201cnah this trailer has gassed me House of the Dragon might be better than Game of Thrones\u201d— H (@H) 1658336778
\u201cHouse of the Dragon won\u2019t be bigger than GoT but I\u2019m comfortable saying it\u2019ll be a better show.\u201d— Phil (@Phil) 1658339081
\u201cHouse of The Dragon probably gonna be better than GOT \ud83d\ude2d just so many backstories finally being brought to life\u201d— TZL st. Patrick (@TZL st. Patrick) 1658246670
Could it be bigger and better than GOT? We'll find out next month.
The 10 episode series is set to premiere on HBO Max on 21 August in the US and on Sky Atlantic/NOW in the UK in the early hours of 22 August.
