I’m a Celebrity…Get Me Out Of Here star Seann Walsh has apologised to campmate Chris Moyles after clashing on the programme.

The comedian admitted he’d been ‘freaking out’ about the altercation, which came after the radio DJ sang in his face.

New chores were being handed out on the programme when tensions flared slightly between the pair on Friday.

Walsh was paired up with Scarlette Douglas and he began worrying that he was going to irritate her while they were getting the jobs done.

Then, Moyles began singing at Walsh, right in his direction.

He sang into his face as Walsh tried to move past him, which caused Walsh to tell Moyles to “f*** off”.

The pair hugged it out on Saturday's show ITV

Walsh then swore at Moyles again as he kept going.

Then, on Saturday’s episode, Walsh decided to apologise to Moyles and put the mini-feud to bed.

“I was having a moment yesterday and I was so sorry,” he said.

“Yesterday’s gone, don’t worry. I wasn’t even sure if you were joking or not, don’t worry, it’s done,” Moyles replied.

“I was freaking out,” Walsh added, as the pair hugged it out.

It’s a happy camp again, it seems, despite the fact that Charlene White was the first to be voted out of the jungle.

One of the most talked about moments of the series so far saw Walsh opening up about his Strictly cheating scandal to Corrie star Sue Cleaver.

