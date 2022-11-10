So, Matt Hancock arrived in the jungle last night, and single handedly brought us the strangest episode of I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out Of Here! we’ve ever seen.

The former health secretary made his debut on the show on Wednesday and changed the atmosphere inside the camp from the very first moment.

A few members of camp voiced their concerns about Hancock, a serving MP who left his post in disgrace last year after breaking his own covid rules last year.

Babatunde Aleshe and Chris Moyles spoke to the Bush Telegraph and criticised Hancock’s decision to join the jungle, with Moyles questioning how his constituents will feel after seeing their MP on the programme.

There were some frosty receptions upon Hancock’s arrival, but it was Charlene White who put questions to him in a one-on-one conversation.

“So why did you do it?” she asked the politician.

Hancock lost the Tory whip after it was confirmed he'd joined the show ITV

“Because there’s... honest truth, is because there’s so few ways in which politicians can show that we’re human beings, so I just thought it would be good to do that,” he replied. “I’ve got a sense of adventure.”

“Parliament is still sitting, we’re not in recess, you know,” White added.

Hancock replied: “I genuinely think that because we’ve now got sort of stability that is…”

“We’ve had stability for all of five minutes Matt,” White interjected, to which Hancock said: “Rishi’s great, he’ll be fine.”

She didn’t give a whole lot away with her comments, but White gave a look straight down the camera which revealed exactly what she thought of Hancock’s answers – and it seemed to sum up the thoughts of the viewing public too.

