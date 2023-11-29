I'm a Celebrity viewers fear consequences of Jamie Lynn Spears' departure

Jamie Lynn Spears has left I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! on medical grounds, a show spokesperson said.

In a statement from the show it said: “Jamie Lynn Spears has left I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! on medical grounds. She’s been a fantastic campmate who has triumphed at trials and bonded well with her fellow celebrities.”

Spears, the sister of pop icon Britney Spears, had struggled since the beginning of the show, emotionally complaining about the lack of food on offer to the stars and also saying that she was missing her children.

During Tuesday's episode, she told the Bush Telegraph: "I don’t get it... this is not okay, I wanna go home. I do not want to be here.”

The 32-year-old added: " I quit, I don’t wanna do it. I do not wanna be there. I went to tell them [the producers] this is not fair. I quit. I don’t wanna do it, I don’t wanna be here, that’s so unfair that was torture. F*** this.”

She becomes the second celebrity to leave the show following food critic Grace Dent who also left earlier this week on medical grounds. YouTuber Nella Rose was also treated by a medic but has since rejoined the camp.

Fans of the show are now left fearing the consequences of Spears's departure from the show. This now leaves just 10 contestants left with many thinking that Nigel Farage could win if he manages to stick it out, while the rest of the campmates all drop out for various reasons.

One person said: "At this rate the winner will be decided by them being the only one not to leave on medical grounds."

Another added: "At this rate Nigel Farage only needs to stay ‘healthy’ in order to win!"

A third wrote: "Has Nigel Farage decided the only way he can win is if he bumps off all the other contestants?"

A fourth said: "At this rate maybe Nigel Farage will win by default."

The remaining contestants are Nigel Farage, Danielle Harold, Fred Sirieix, Josie Gibson, Marvin Humes, Nella Rose, Nick Packard, Sam Thompson and Tony Bellew.

Additional reporting by PA.