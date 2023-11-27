I’m a Celebrity has seen its first early exit of this season after food critic and writer Grace Dent has quit the show.

The annual ITV reality show returned this year with a fresh batch of celebrities to put through hell in the Australian jungle, with right-wing former politician Nigel Farage becoming one of the most controversial contests to ever appear on the programme.

This year, Dent is the first celebrity to leave the camp with the programme citing “medical grounds” for her early departure.

It comes after the star sparked concern among viewers as she appeared pale and tired during Sunday (26 November) night’s episode and struggled with some of the gruelling challenges.

Dent showed little reaction when presenters Ant and Dec revealed she had been voted, by the public, to do the Down The Tubes bushtucker trial, which many thought was a cause for concern.

A spokesperson for the show confirmed: “Unfortunately Grace Dent has left the show on medical grounds. She has been a great campmate and will be missed by her fellow celebrities and viewers alike.”





Many expressed their relief that Dent was putting her health and well-being first and making the decision to leave the jungle.



“Hope she’s ok. You can tell she was struggling and putting her mental health before anything is of upmost importance,” one fan reacted to the news.

Another person commented: “Not surprised at all, it’s been quite obvious she’s been struggling to cope with the experience for a while now.”

Someone else said: “This doesn't surprise me one bit. She was looking iller and iller by the day, and her face was getting more and more drained!”

Another said: “At least Grace has put her mental well-being first because she didn’t look well and being in that jungle for days must feel like a whole month.”

On Good Morning Britain, it was revealed that fellow contestant Danielle Harold would replace Dent in the challenge.

