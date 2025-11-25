Industry Season 4: Everything we know so far after first look teaser trailer released

The chaotic world of finance is back as a new teaser trailer for season four of Industry has dropped.

The hit drama series co-produced by the BBC and HBO Max gave us a preview into the antics of the characters we love and loathe, and what drama we can expect to unfold.

Here is everything you need to know about Industry Season 4:

What happened at the end of Season 3 of Industry?

At the end of season three, Pierpoint, as we know it, is dead, with its London desk closed after selling it to Egyptian investors.

We also saw Yasmin (Marisa Abela) accepting the proposal from Henry Muck (Kit Harington), ultimately choosing security over her love for Robert (Harry Lawtey), who leaves Pierpoint to join a psilocybin startup and set a new life in America.

Rishi's (Sagar Radia) gambling debts ultimately catch up with him as his wife, Diana (Emily Barber), is shot dead by his loan shark, Vinay (Asim Chaudhry).

Meanwhile, Harper (Myha’la) is moving on from her alliance with Petra Koenig (Sarah Goldberg) and making the move back to New York to start her own venture with the backing of Otto Mostyn (Roger Barclay). Despite their fallout, she reconnects with mentor Eric Tao (Ken Leung) and thanks him for the quote he gave for her Forbes 30 Under 30 feature.

Yasmin also calls Harper, as she hasn't RSVP'd for her wedding, and congratulates her on her Forbes 30 Under 30 achievement, suggesting they've moved past their previous explosive fight.

What can viewers expect from the upcoming season?

A synopsis has been released, which hints at what viewers can expect from Season 4.

“At the top of their game and living the lives they set out to have as Pierpoint grads, Harper (Myha’la) and Yasmin (Marisa Abela) are drawn into a high stakes, globetrotting cat-and-mouse game when a splashy fintech darling bursts onto the London scene," it reads.

"As Yasmin navigates her relationship with tech founder Sir Henry Muck (Kit Harington) and Harper is pulled into the orbit of enigmatic executive Whitney Halberstram (Max Minghella), their twisted friendship begins to warp and ignite under the pressure of money, power and the desire to be on top.”

More drama to come then...we're seated.

Who is in the cast of Industry season 4?

Harper Stern (Myha’la), Yasmin Kara-Hanani (Marisa Abela), Henry Muck (Kit Harington), Ken Leung (Eric Tao), Miriam Petche (Sweetpea Golightly), Rishi Ramdani (Sagar Radia), Otto Mostyn (Roger Barclay) and Viscount Alexander Norton (Andrew Havill) all reprise their roles in season four.





We can also expect some new characters, including Whitney Halberstram (Max Minghella), Kwabena Bannerman (Toheeb Jimoh), Jim Dyker (Charlie Heaton), Jennifer Bevan (Amy James-Kelly), Haley Clay (Kiernan Shipka), Jay Jonah Atterburry (Kal Penn), Edward Smith (Jack Farthing), as well as Stephen Campbell Moore and Edward Holcroft whose characters are not yet announced.

Harry Lawtey, who played Robert Spearing from seasons 1-3, will not be returning for the new series.

How have viewers reacted on social media?

Upon the release of the Season 4 teaser trailer, fans of the show shared their excitement.

One person said, "My life is going to change on January 11."









"Real television is so back yoo," a second person wrote.





A third person added, "I fear we’re going in to completely insane territory which is worlds away from what the beginnings of the show was about... that being said… LETS F***ING GOO #industry"





"Not being caught up by 1/11 would be a mistake, you’ve been told with a very appropriate amount of time," a fourth person commented.





Someone else responded, "I'm so f***ing seated. My schedule is CLEAR. There is only Industry on this day."

When is the release date of Industry season 4?

In the US, HBO has announced that the new season will be released on January 11 at 9 pm, with the new episodes out weekly.

Meanwhile, the UK release date is yet to be revealed, but the Radio Times reported that the BBC has also confirmed a January 2026 release window.

