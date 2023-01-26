Jacob Rees-Mogg has announced his latest career move after signing up to host his own show on GB News.

He joins the likes of Nigel Farage and Eamonn Holmes on the channel and will host “debate the hot topics of the day” and feature guests from “across the political spectrum”, according to GB News.

The Tory MP for North East Somerset, who is a hardline Brexiteer and Boris Johnson loyalist, said: “GB News is a bastion of free speech which clearly has its finger uniquely on the pulse of public opinion and does not talk down to its viewers and listeners.

“I have been impressed by the channel’s independent-mindedness and its determination to talk to people with many different perspectives, which is exactly what I will do on my programme.”

Sign up for our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

The news provoked a big reaction on social media, with some criticising the description of “trademark commons sense” and others saying that Rees-Mogg joining the channel felt “inevitable”.

The MP is the latest to join the channel Adrian Dennis/AFP via Getty

Another replied to a comment from Dan Wooton welcoming Rees-Mogg to the channel, writing: “Credit to GB News. At least they're keeping them all in one place so it's easy to avoid them.”

Another joked: “That should bring in tens of viewers.”

“Scraping at the bottom of the barrel now,” another said.

One more added: “True to form. GB News becomes the last outpost for failed right-wing politicians, interviewing other failed right-wing politicians.”

Editorial director of GB News Mick Booker said about the news: “Jacob is an authentic and authoritative voice of the Tory backbenches with his trademark common sense, refreshing directness, and an impish sense of fun.

“He’s a terrific addition to the GB News family.

“The programme will embrace a range of guests and viewpoints from all sides of politics but will also explore some of Jacob’s other wide-ranging interests.

“No doubt classic cars and good Somerset cider will feature at some point.”

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.