Netflix viewers have been called out on social media after admitting they ‘feel sorry’ for serial killer Jeffrey Dahmer after watching Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story.

The series tells the story of one of the most notorious serial killers in US history, with the main role played by Mare of Easttown actor Evan Peters .

Dahmer, who was also known as “Milwaukee Cannibal” or the “Milwaukee Monster”, committed the murder and dismemberment of 17 men and boys between 1978 and 1991.

While some viewers were forced to turn off after finding the gruesome scenes too much to handle, others have taken the unexpected step of expressing sympathy with Dahmer after watching the show.

Many have taken pity on the killer on Twitter, while videos with titles such as "Why do I feel sorry for Jeffrey Dahmer?” have also picked up traction on TikTok.

Fans have criticised the sentiments across the social media platforms, with one writing: “Jeffrey Dahmer was a murderer who deserved the death penalty. I do not feel sorry for him or his actions. He did not think about his victims. Stop sympathizing with evil.”

Another added: “I'm so disgusted with the amount of people that feel sorry for Jeffrey Dahmer Every time you feel that way remember the actual victims and their families!”

Monster isn’t the only Netflix series which focuses on Dahmer, either. A man who lived in Dahmer’s building is a participant in a new documentary coming to the streaming service this week.

Vernell Bass is a participant in Conversations With A Killer: The Jeffrey Dahmer Tapes, a new documentary coming to Netflix on 7 October in the US and in the UK. He described the shock he and other residents felt when they learned their neighbour was a serial killer.

“I had no idea that this is what was occurring right across the hall from where we lived,” Bass says in the documentary about Dahmer’s crimes.

“Everyone in the building felt suckered. We all felt that Jeffrey Dahmer had played us. It’s really hard to become fond of someone, to find out that actually that person had a dagger in your back. I thought this guy was my friend.”

