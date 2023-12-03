Hot off the heels of its spin-off Gen V wrapping up, hit Amazon Prime Video series The Boys has dropped its first look at season four, which comes out next year and will introduce us to a new role played by Supernatural and The Walking Dead star Jeffrey Dean Morgan.

Morgan – who is no stranger to appearing in adaptations of popular comic books (he of course played Negan in the aforementioned AMC zombie show, and also appeared as The Comedian in the 2009 film Watchmen directed by Zack Snyder) – was announced as being a part of The Boys’ fourth series back in August 2022.

“F***in hell! @TheBoysTV bring this s*** on,” Morgan wrote on Instagram at the time.

On Saturday, fans of the superhero series (in which ‘supes’ are actually flawed and morally corrupt people who need to be taken down a peg or two by a group of human vigilantes known as ‘The Boys’) were treated to the first teaser trailer for the upcoming season.

While Morgan’s role is currently uncredited, we do see him shake hands with protagonist Billy Butcher (Karl Urban) and share a drink with the Londoner, before he is heard at the very end of the trailer asking: “Your team, what’s your code name again?”

“The Boys,” replies Butcher, while pouring a drink.

Unimpressed, Morgan’s character says: “Oof. Who came up with that s***?”

Following the trailer’s release, The Boys’ Twitter/X account said it wasn’t going to spill the beans on the mysterious individual, writing: “No, we ain’t telling ya anything besides he wears a suit and swears like a sailor.”

And so, in the absence of any substantial details about Morgan’s role, fans are at least hoping that he’ll get to wield a bat - a reference to his acclaimed performance as baddie Negan, who was rarely seen without his barbed wire bat, Lucille:

The trailer, about 90 seconds in length, also sees a brawl break out outside a courthouse between Starlight and Homelander supporters, undercover supe Neuman continue her political ascent, and Black Noir make an apparent comeback despite having his guts ripped out at the end of the last series.

And, of course, there’s also some violence and general weird stuff we’ll let you see for yourself…

