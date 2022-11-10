John Lewis has released its 2022 Christmas advert and reactions to it are coming fast.
The 90-second advert, which is about children in care, is called The Beginner and is set to a Mike Geier cover of Blink-182’s All The Small Things.
It shows a man learning to skateboard and we don't know why until the end when Ellie, a foster child who also skates, arrives to his and his partner's home. Yep, we're crying too.
John Lewis customer director Claire Pointon said: “We are fortunate to have a truly unique platform in our Christmas ad, which sparks a national conversation.
“At John Lewis we care deeply about families and recognise that they come in many different forms. For our biggest moment of the year, we decided to focus on one kind of family that is often overlooked.
“We are also very aware that not all care experience outcomes are as positive as Ellie’s. The home Ellie enters is filled with kindness and the foster father’s actions demonstrate that, ultimately, it’s what you do that matters most.”
Here's how people reacted to it:
\u201cAs a nurse for Children in Care, it\u2019s great to see @JohnLewisRetail raise awareness in their Christmas advert. Next year they should raise awareness about young people leaving care \u2764\ufe0f\u201d— Alison Jones \u2665\ufe0f (@Alison Jones \u2665\ufe0f) 1668062697
\u201c\ud83d\udce3 It\u2019s official! @JohnLewisRetail dropped their ICONIC Christmas advert. We\u2019re SO proud to be a part of it \ud83d\ude0d\n\nTogether, we can support and empower the most vulnerable children in the country, and help give them the magical Christmas they deserve. #TheBeginner @jlpartnership\u201d— Action for Children (@Action for Children) 1668069912
\u201cme? oh, just doing some hefty sobbing at the John Lewis ad.\u201d— Sarah Phelps (@Sarah Phelps) 1668069945
\u201cWatch till the end - such an important cause championed by @JohnLewisRetail this year\u201d— Jamie Roberton (@Jamie Roberton) 1668070500
\u201cAdore this. Great work @aandeddb you absolute legends!\u201d— Craig Spence (@Craig Spence) 1668070796
\u201c@JohnLewisRetail Great advert guys. Really wonderful. Had no idea where it was going. Then suddenly I\u2019m crying at 9am. \n\nWhat a great cause to choose. Thank you.\u201d— John Lewis & Partners (@John Lewis & Partners) 1668067178
\u201c@JohnLewisRetail Thanks, eyes are leaking\u201d— John Lewis & Partners (@John Lewis & Partners) 1668067178
\u201c@JohnLewisRetail John Lewis advertising execs choosing a song to cover this year: \n\n\u201cOK so we\u2019re going for Blink 182\u2026 we\u2019re thinking about All The Small Things but oh, what\u2019s this \u2018Family Reunion\u2019 song like? Let\u2019s give it a spin\u2026\u201d\u201d— John Lewis & Partners (@John Lewis & Partners) 1668067178
\u201c@JohnLewisRetail You\u2019re best ad in years \ud83d\ude25 tears at 8am \u2764\ufe0f\u201d— John Lewis & Partners (@John Lewis & Partners) 1668067178
\u201c@JohnLewisRetail Blimey, that\u2019s me gone and it\u2019s not even 9am.\n\nWell done.\u201d— John Lewis & Partners (@John Lewis & Partners) 1668067178
\u201cJohn Lewis has done it again with a Christmas advert that's simple, sweet, appears to be going in one direction and then flips the script with a beautiful twist to raise awareness for a good cause. Love it \u2764\ufe0f https://t.co/Adlm7wOXF6\u201d— Sabrina Barr (@Sabrina Barr) 1668066602
\u201cBloody hell. As this ad went on I was thinking, 'Ugh, another sentimental John Lewis Xmas ad, blah blah blah.' \nAnd then...the last few seconds.\nNo more Mr Scrooge from me. What a brilliant ad, with an actual purpose to it beyond sales.\u201d— Stephen Pollard (@Stephen Pollard) 1668070109
\u201cNot just a Christmas ad but one with real purpose \ud83d\udc4f\u201d— Jane Merrick (@Jane Merrick) 1668069405
\u201cThe John Lewis add isn\u2019t anything to do with the queue for the Queen or Paddington bear \ud83d\ude1f\u201d— Calgie (@Calgie) 1668064816
\u201cThe John Lewis Christmas advert 2022. After many duff years \u2013 a real cracker. I\u2019m not ashamed to say I cried proper tears. \nBecause if Christmas isn\u2019t about opening your doors to strangers what is it about?\nhttps://t.co/asMFoxGByq\u201d— Harry Wallop (@Harry Wallop) 1668066098
Of course, Twitter's John Lewis also had his say, and the retailer warned him it was that time of year where people might mistake him for them:
\u201cElon, please do not suspend @johnlewisretail. They are not doing a parody of me, it's an homage.\u201d— John Lewis (@John Lewis) 1668003460
\u201cThis is a public information message for @JohnLewis: Our Christmas ad launches tomorrow \ud83c\udf84 Apologies in advance for your mentions, we hope you haven't got any plans \ud83d\ude09 #TheBeginner \ud83d\udef9\u201d— John Lewis & Partners (@John Lewis & Partners) 1668010942
You know Christmas is coming when John Lewis releases its ad.
