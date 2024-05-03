Viewers of new Colin Farrell show 'Sugar' are calling its twist the ‘most insane ever’

*Contains major spoilers for Sugar*

It’s the twist to end all twists, and viewers have been sharing their gobsmacked reactions after the true nature of Colin Farrell series Sugar was revealed.

What starts as a noir detective drama takes an incredibly unexpected turn after six episodes of the Apple TV+ series, which features an impressive cast.

Farrell stars as John Sugar (which admittedly does sound like the kind of detective name Alan Partridge might have come up with), while the likes of Amy Ryan, Kirby Howell-Baptiste, James Cromwell and Breaking Bad's Anna Gunn also star.

The series is described as "a genre-bending contemporary take on the private detective story set in Los Angeles", and fans quickly began noticing details about detective Sugar which hint at strange goings on.

So far, so intriguing – however, not many people could have seen the twist at the heart of the series coming.

Hours in the series in episode six, it’s revealed that John Sugar is actually an alien - and doesn't look dissimilar to Doctor Manhattan from Watchmen.

Yep. He’s a big blue alien, and people can’t quite handle it.

Sugar executive producer Simon Kinberg spoke toTV Guide about the twist, saying: "We loved many things about the pilot that are in the show. The fundamental tone, the character, all of that was in that pilot. And we loved the twist. We loved this sort of mash-up of science fiction and detective genre."

"We felt like we would be able to lay in enough clues over the previous episodes so that you would look back and be like, 'Oh yeah, now I understand,' but you'd also have had the experience of falling in love with this character, and seeing him as this empathic, struggling human being, which in many ways he is. And we would also leave time for the audience and for the story to evolve past that reveal and settle back into a relationship with Sugar."

