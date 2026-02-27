Ever thought your life would make a great TV show? Well, for one unsuspecting member of the public, that is unfortunately the case - and they have no idea it's even happening.

The trailer for the second season of Jury Duty has just dropped and almost instantly gone viral, for its Truman Show-esque concept that has everyone convinced that TV might actually be good again.

The first series of the show, which airs on Prime Video, set up a fake trial with a fake judge, defendant, barristers, 11 actors in the jury causing chaos, and one real-life man led to believe this was all really happening - plus a cameo from James Marsden playing a questionable version of himself the whole time.

Three years on, and the concept is slightly different this time around, with Jury Duty Presents: Company Retreat following real-life temporary hire, Anthony Norman, as he joins a fake family-owned hot sauce company and gets caught up in a succession battle filmed in the style of The Office.

Believing he's in a genuine documentary, in the trailer, we see Anthony slowly lose his mind as he's taken on the Rockin' Grandmas Hot Sauce company retreat, and his fellow 'employees' get wilder...and wilder.

"I real life feel like I'm on a TV show but this is not just something you can make up", Anthony admits to the camera in jest - but little does he know, that's exactly what's going on.

In fact, despite questionable talent shows (where one 'employee' almost chokes while doing ASMR), conga lines, and a wild colleague affair, he seems to get rather into it, even at one point referring to his teammates as "family".

"The fact that they pulled it off once and now get to do it again is a gift", one person gushed upon its release.

"No way they struck gold twice. No awareness", another wrote.

"Can't wait to watch this show as an empath", a third joked, while someone else added: "Oh they found another sweetheart to terrorize and I will be seated!

The first three episodes of Jury Duty Presents: Company Retreat will land on Prime Video on March 20, followed by the next two episodes on March 27, and the final three on March 27.

