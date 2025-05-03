Kirk Medas dead at 33: Emotional tributes pour in for Floribama Shore star

Emotional tributes have been paid to reality TV star Kirk Medas, known for starring in Floribama Shore, who has died at the age of 33.

Medas's family confirmed that he died of complications from liver failure, having been in intensive care since April 18.

Medas starred in the MTV reality show from 2017 to 2021.

In a now-deleted post on Facebook, his Floribama Shore co-star Aimee Hall wrote: “We lost our brother, our best friend, our heart - Kirk.

“I was at the beach when I felt it. Before the call even came, a dolphin kept coming up to me, as if to say goodbye. Kirk and I shared a love for dolphins and the ocean, and in that moment, I just knew.

"Though my heart is shattered, I find peace in knowing he’s no longer in pain. He’s in heaven now - free, whole, and making everyone laugh the way only he could.”

The post continued: “Kirk had the kindest soul, a heart full of love for everyone he met, and a spirit that brought people together.

“He truly was the glue that held us all close.

"I’ll never forget the moment they placed him on the ventilator, before the coma took hold. I told him I loved him, and tears rolled from his eyes.

"That memory will stay with me forever. I already miss his voice, his laughter, his presence.

"The world feels a little dimmer without him - but I know I’ll see my best friend again someday.

"Until then, I’ll carry him in my heart. Always."

Medas’s mother previously created a GoFundMe page to help with hospital costs.

The Twitter/X account for Floribama Shore posted a tribute, which read: "We are deeply saddened to learn of the tragic passing of Kirk Medas, a beloved member of the Floribama Shore family.

"Our hearts go out to his family, friends and fans during this difficult time."

Social media users paid their respects to Medas.









