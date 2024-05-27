Love Island 2024 summer cast: Who's in it and what they've said

ITV's hit reality show Love Island is back for another season and its cast for the summer 2024 edition was revealed throughout the day on May 27.

The eleventh season kicks off at 9pm on June 3 when glamorous singletons will once again be heading to the iconic villa in Mallorca, Spain looking to find love and scoop £50,000 in the process.

The first episode will be broadcast simultaneously on ITV1, ITV2 and ITVX with the rest of the season then continuing on ITV2 and ITVX.

It's been just over three months since the end of the last all-stars winter season but the summer edition is starting soon where people will be pulled for chats, heads will undoubtedly turn and we'll be finding out what gives people the ick.

The first wave of its cast was announced throughout May 27 - below is an in-depth look at who they are and what they've said before heading into the villa.

The full cast of Love Island summer 2024 The full cast of Love Island summer 2024 ITV

Sean Stone, 24, Hertford, sweet salesman Sean Stone Love Island starts at 9pm, Monday June 3 on ITV1, ITV2, ITVX & STV "I've always been one for relationships and when you have found someone you want to be with it's the best feeling. Now is the perfect time, the one thing that is missing is my soulmate. "5'11", tall, dark and handsome. Not quite 6 foot. Great smile, great teeth, great arms and abs - the full package. "Very loving, caring and thoughtful. I'm the kind of guy that if you broke down on the motorway and needed your tyre changed, I'd be there at any time of night."

Harriett Blackmore, 24, Brighton, dancer and personal shopper Harriett Blackmore Love Island starts at 9pm, Monday June 3 on ITV1, ITV2, ITVX & STV "For the boys, entertainment, a bit of fun and flirting. I'll definitely up the flirting. For the girls, I'm a really good friend. "I'll bring the entertainment for everyone in the villa, whether that's making the girls laugh or making the boys turn their heads, I'm sure that I'll bring the drama. "Being a bit of an IT girl in Brighton, I've done personal shopping for the rapper Arrdee and one of my best friends is Saffron Barker the YouTuber."

Ayo Odukoya, 25, Canning Town, model Ayo Odukoya Love Island starts at 9pm, Monday June 3 on ITV1, ITV2, ITVX & STV "It seems like something to have a go at. Of course, you can't go wrong trying to find that love again - that is something that would be amazing to find if possible. I don't really like being outside too much, I've been outside recently and it's not fun outside! I do prefer to be indoors chilling with that person I can do stuff with. It would be nice to have that with somebody again. "I think I'd bring excitement and joy. I think people would have someone to come to and talk to and feel comfortable being around or to have a laugh with. I think I'm somebody everyone would take to. "I feel like the way I carry myself is very respectful and I think people take to that and once you show who you are to somebody you get it back tenfold. The way I am gives off a good enough energy for people to feel comfortable around me."

Jess White, 25, Stockport, retail manager Jess White Love Island starts at 9pm, Monday June 3 on ITV1, ITV2, ITVX & STV "All my friends are in relationships, settled down with babies and I'm going to end up that aunt that rocks up at family parties and they say 'she's still not met someone, she's still going to Ibiza having a midlife crisis'. I just want to meet somebody and to be able to do all of that stuff too. "I think I'm single because I don't underestimate the fact that I'm hard work. I know what I want and I'm not easily pleased. When you're a loud, outgoing woman, sometimes it can intimidate men - men don't always want that. I think that can sometimes put people off me because I am quite loud and you can hear me before you see me. Some men love that though. "I would say nice teeth, I love a set of white Turkey teeth but a good set of Turkey teeth. I would say personality traits, you have to be family orientated. I'm so close to my mum and I'd like my future partner to be really close with their family too. You have to be tall, you can't be shorter than me, I can't be having to question whether I can wear heels around you and what height of heels I can wear. If you're vertically challenged, it's not for me."

Sam Taylor, 23, Chesterfield, hair stylist Sam Taylor Love Island starts at 9pm, Monday June 3 on ITV1, ITV2, ITVX & STV "At this point in my life I just want the opportunity to find a real connection with someone. I've been looking for that connection for quite some time but I've never really found it, I'm hoping I find that spark in the villa. "My personality and chat, I'd like to think I've got lots of depth and substance which should hopefully help me out when trying to find a connection. "I'd say not to judge a book by its cover because how I look compared to what I do for work might not necessarily add up. You wouldn't look at me as a tall guy covered in tattoos and think that I make girls' hair look pretty for a living."

Mimii Ngulube, 24, Portsmouth, mental health nurse Mimii Ngulube Love Island starts at 9pm, Monday June 3 on ITV1, ITV2, ITVX & STV "The pool in Portsmouth is not giving. I've tried dating, speaking to people on social media and it just hasn't been successful. Applying was a spontaneous thing, I didn't expect to get here! "I'm a girls' girl. My girls are my rocks and I'm theirs so I'll be a good friend as well as going in there to find a man. I like dressing up so I'll bring style, and I'd like to think I'm quite funny so I'll make people laugh. Bringing honesty as well - I'm good at picking up on people's personality traits and side-eyeing those who might be a liar. "Loving, supportive, considerate, empathetic, loyal, and I've got a big heart!"

Ciaran Davis, 21, Pencoed, surveyor Ciaran Davis Love Island starts at 9pm, Monday June 3 on ITV1, ITV2, ITVX & STV "It's the perfect time for me, I feel like I'm mature enough for something serious with the right girl. "Obviously looks but humour is a big thing for me, I'm a bit of a wind up so I want a girl who can give it back. Loyalty is another one for me, I think that's the most important thing to look for in a relationship. "When I was in Malia on a boys holiday I pretended to be Liam Reardon from series seven to get into a club because they wouldn't let us in. It worked and we ended up getting a private booth and free drinks all night."

Patsy Field, 29, Orpington, office administrator Patsy Field Love Island starts at 9pm, Monday June 3 on ITV1, ITV2, ITVX & STV "I'm finally ready to find a sexy man and I think Love Island may just have some nice hunky guys for me. I think now is the right time as I've got a few greys so I need to bag a man sooner rather than later. "I've got something very special about me which is my disability, it's a condition I was born with called Ebs Palsy. It doesn't define who I am, but it makes me a little different, although I've learnt to get on with it and it's never held me back. "My friends would say that I'm the loudest person in the group, I'm the one who’s always up for doing a dare, they'd say I was the life and soul of the party. "My family would say that I'm bossy and that it's always my way or the highway, they'd say I rule the roost."

Ronnie Vint, 27, south-east London, semi-professional footballer Ronnie Vint Love Island starts at 9pm, Monday June 3 on ITV1, ITV2, ITVX & STV "I've had two serious relationships in the past but more recently have enjoyed being single and doing my own thing as I’ve been focussed on my football career. I've got to the age where I want to find the right person I can build a life with. "I want someone that's family orientated, caring and career minded. Lookwise, I like blondes with nice boobs but am partial to a brunette too. "Bradley Dack is my best friend and he and Olivia are a big part of my life. I call Olivia my big little sister, she always looks out for me."

Nicole Samuel, 24, Aberdare, accounts manager Nicole Samuel Love Island starts at 9pm, Monday June 3 on ITV1, ITV2, ITVX & STV "My personality is big and I'm pretty out there, I reckon I'll probably have one of the biggest personalities in the Villa. "I've been enjoying single life and the attention of different boys, it's fun. I've enjoyed being able to go on holiday with the girls and not having to worry about someone back home. All the girls are there texting in their room and I'm out till 4 in the morning living my best life. "I became a world champion dancer in 2011, not many people know that. I was a professional street dancer."

Munveer Jabal, 30, Surbiton, recruitment manager Munveer Jabal Love Island starts at 9pm, Monday June 3 on ITV1, ITV2, ITVX & STV "London dating hasn't worked out for me. The opportunity to be surrounded by good looking people in a villa under the sun is an absolute no brainer! I'm 30-years-old and I need to start thinking seriously about the next step, and what better place. "I haven't found the right girl, I’m quite picky and have high standards. Dating in London is horrible. You don't know who's single… but now you're putting me in a place where everyone's single so there's no issues around that. "I'm mates with Spencer Morgan (Piers Morgan's son). We met when I moved to Fulham in 2018."

Samantha Kenny, 26, Liverpool, makeup artist Samantha Kenny Love Island starts at 9pm, Monday June 3 on ITV1, ITV2, ITVX & STV "I'm ready to settle down and Love Island is an amazing opportunity to meet someone that isn't from my area. I love a cockney boy so I’m hoping there is one in there for me. "I think I will definitely bring some fire, I'm very opinionated and wear my heart on my sleeve. I'm really bubbly too so I’ll definitely have a laugh as well as bringing some scouse glamour. "I don’t get out enough, I work weekends and tend to not go out in Liverpool anymore. If I want a night out I go down to London as I love the boys down south. Tall, dark and cockney is my type."

Sign up for our free indy100 weekly newsletter



How to join the indy100's free WhatsApp channel

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 ranking