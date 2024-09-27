Actress Dame Maggie Smith, who had a glittering career in TV and film with starring roles in the Harry Potter movies and Downton Abbey, has died aged 89, her sons have confirmed.

In 1969, she won an Oscar for best actress in The Prime of Miss Jean Brodie and in 1978 won an Oscar for best supporting actress in California Suite.

In later years, Dame Smith played Professor Minerva McGonagall in Harry Potter and Violet Crawley, the Dowager Countess of Grantham, in Downton Abbey.

A statement from her sons Toby Stephens and Chris Larkin said: "It is with great sadness we have to announce the death of Dame Maggie Smith.

"She passed away peacefully in hospital early this morning, Friday September 27. An intensely private person, she was with friends and family at the end. She leaves two sons and five loving grandchildren who are devastated by the loss of their extraordinary mother and grandmother.

"We would like to take this opportunity to thank the wonderful staff at the Chelsea and Westminster Hospital for their care and unstinting kindness during her final days.

"We thank you for all your kind messages and support and ask that you respect our privacy at this time."

Social media has been flooded with tributes to the late star.

Gyles Brandreth said: "The saddest news: the death of Dame Maggie Smith marks the end of a golden era and a quite extraordinary life. She was a truly great actress, 'one of the greats' and simply the best company: wise, witty, waspish, wonderful. One of a kind in every way and consequently irreplaceable."



Omad Djalili said: "We've lost one the best today."

Eleanor Walsh, a senior producer at LBC, said: "RIP queen."

Scott Bryan, a TV critic and broadcaster, said: "There was nobody like Dame Maggie Smith."

Writer Nick Levine said: "One of the all-time greats."

Dave Itzkoff, an American journalist, said: "RIP to the great Maggie Smith."

One person said: "RIP to one of the greatest, Maggie Smith, may you continue to be cutthroat wherever you may be."



"A true legend whose talent will always be remembered," said another.

